Marvel’s New X-Men Are Hunted by a New Breed of Sentinels

The new generation of X-Men are being hounded by the next generation of Sentinels. The man-made killing machines have been hunting mutants since 1965’s X-Men #14, when Dr. Bolivar Trask sent his creations after Professor Charles Xavier’s first class of X-Men. In the years since, the Sentinels have evolved: the Tri-Sentinel, Nimrod and the Omega Sentinel, and the Stark Sentinels made with Iron Man technology to aid the anti-mutant org Orchis in their attempted extermination of mutantkind are but a few of the Sentinels that have all had the same goal of suppressing mutant supremacy.

Trask’s son, the precog mutant Lawrence Trask, has even assembled a team of nanotech-augmented Cyborg Sentinels to capture the world’s most dangerous mutants as prisoners of Graymalkin Prison — formerly Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters — in Alex Paknadel and Justin Mason’s ongoing Sentinels series.



Last week’s Sentinels #2 revealed that Dr. Corina Ellis, the warden of Graymalkin Prison, has been developing her own Sentinel program separate from Trask’s Sentinels: the dog-like Bloodhounds. Upcoming issues of the Gail Simone-penned Uncanny X-Men will sic the Sentinel Bloodhounds on the Outliers, the four young mutants who have taken refuge at the X-Men’s Haven House in Louisiana.

The young mutants turned X-Men trainees are Becca Constance Simon-Pinette, a.k.a. Calico, who has a psychic connection with her horse, Ember; Sofia Yong, a.k.a. Jitter, named after her ability to “hyper-focus” any talent or skill for one minute; Valentin Correa, a.k.a. Ransom, a mutant with a black hole in place of his heart; and Hoturu, who has taken the name Deathdream after his ability to switch between states of life or death at will and wield the power of the unliving in his ghost-like “death state.”

Following their debut in Uncanny X-Men #1 in August, Wednesday’s Uncanny X-Men #6 will see the Outliers assimilate into regular school ahead of their role in the upcoming Uncanny X-Men/X-Men crossover Raid on Graymalkin.

In January, Uncanny X-Men #9 kicks off the “Hunted by the Pack” arc, which sees the Outliers hunted by the Bloodhounds: a pack of bloodthirsty, tracking stealth Sentinels “based on dogs, who use their enhanced senses and chainsaw-like teeth to hunt down and kill mutants,” according to Marvel.

Calico, Jitter, Ransom, and Deathdream will feature on a series of solo variant covers (above) by acclaimed X-artist Luciano Vecchio that will run on Uncanny X-Men #10-13 starting in February, including issues of “Hunted by the Pack.”

Uncanny X-Men #6

It’s BACK TO SCHOOL for four young mutants… …But is a rural school in Louisiana READY for this crew? Bullies, terrible lunches and classroom flirting abound…but IS one of the student body the prophesied ENDLING, who will be the last member of mutantkind? Plus – Jubilee undertakes a fateful solo mission!

On sale: Nov. 27, 2024

Uncanny X-Men #7

“RAID ON GRAYMALKIN” Part TWO! THE GRAYMALKIN RAID CONTINUES as two conflicting teams of X-Men come to a crossroads at Graymalkin Prison, formerly Xavier’s Institute! As if the Perimeter protocols and the prison’s mutant TRUSTEES weren’t enough, team leaders ROGUE and CYCLOPS find themselves at war over the uncertain legacy of Charles Xavier!

On sale: Dec. 11, 2024

Uncanny X-Men #8

“RAID ON GRAYMALKIN” Part FOUR! The epic RAID ON GRAYMALKIN story ends here, with Rogue and Cyclops on opposite ends of the mutant struggle, perhaps forever! Are they honoring Xavier’s legacy or destroying it? Do they choose loyalty or the law? An all-out action issue that will affect both teams (and the entire mutant community) with devastating results!

On sale: Jan. 8, 2025

Uncanny X-Men #9

HUNTED BY THE PACK, PART ONE! The Outliers, still finding their place in the mutant world, are hunted by a lethal new set of foes: A bloodthirsty, relentless and unstoppable pack of stealth Sentinels! Cut off from their mentors and allies, with no knowledge of who built or aimed these deadly drones, four untrained mutants are on the run and completely unprepared for the violent hunters making them their prey!

On sale: Jan. 22, 2025

Uncanny X-Men #10

HUNTED BY THE PACK, PART TWO! The four potential mutant recruits known as the OUTLIERS are the target of a new, vicious and unstoppable anti-mutant weapon initiative, a cold-hearted pack of tracking Sentinels based on dogs, who use their enhanced senses and chainsaw-like teeth to hunt down and KILL mutants! Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide, as the Outliers face…the bone-chilling BLOODHOUNDS!

On sale: Feb. 19, 2025