Marvel’s Most Extreme Team is Back in Inglorious X-Force #1 First Look (Exclusive)

\With the end of the Age of Revelation fast approaching, a new era for the X-Men is poised to begin. Kicking off in January, the new “Shadows of Tomorrow” era will continue from the events of Age of Revelation, with the events of the grim future weighing heavily on the present and seeing the mutants seeking to prevent that darkest of timelines from ever becoming reality. The promising new era comes with several exciting new titles, including the upcoming Inglorious X-Force — and ComicBook has an exclusive first look.

Written by Tim Seely with art by Michael Sta. Maria, Inglorious X-Force #1 will go on sale January 21, 2026. The series is a huge relaunch for X-Force and not only sees Cable factor in a big way but will also see him bring Boom-Boom with him for this new trip into the past. And that’s not the only exciting thing from Inglorious X-Force fans can look forward to. If you look carefully at the bottom left of the featured first-look page in our preview below you might just spot a character fans haven’t seen in years.

The New X-Force Team Has a Mystery of Memory on Their Hands

Did you see her? Yes, that’s Unveil there in the lower left. Unveil first appeared in Age of X-Man: Apocalypse & the X-Tracts #1 from 2019. It will be very interesting to see what Unveil’s role is here since her status was left unknown. Of course, that’s just one question that needs answering. In Inglorious X-Force #1, Cable returns from the future with a handful of clues…and gaping holes in his memory. An assassination is at hand, and it’s up to Hellverine, Archangel, and his former teammate Boom-Boom to follow Cable’s lead into the fire. But who are they after, and what secret does Cable’s faulty memory hide? Be here for the ground floor of the mystery and strap in for the most extreme thrill ride in X-dom, as an all-new X-Force blazes into battle.

X-Fans Will Have a Lot to Explore in the Shadows of Tomorrow

Inglorious X-Force is just one exciting title that Marvel has in store for the upcoming Shadows of Tomorrow era. The initiative will see the impact of the Age of Revelation across a wide swath of the X-Men titles. Some titles will be continuing, including fan-favorite Uncanny X-Men from Gail Simone and Jed MacKay’s X-Men, while there will be several new series as well. Cyclops is getting his own, five-issue series starting in February from writer Alex Paknadel with art by Roge Antonio. Storm is also getting a series with Storm: Earth’s Mightiest Mutant from writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Federica Mancin while fans can also look forward to Magik & Colossus, Wade Wilson: Deadpool, Generation X-23, and more.

Inglorious X-Force #1 goes on sale January 21, 2026.

