McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Classic Darkseid Megafig Is Back In Stock

DC Multiverse Darkseid (DC Classic) figure

McFarlane Toys launched a Darkseid (DC Classic) Megafig in their DC Multiverse lineup back in May, and it sold out in a heartbeat. The same thing happened each time that it was restocked. That said, it is back up for sale here on Amazon priced at $39.99, though we don’t expect it to last long. Note that McFarlane Toys also launched a Batman Forever Batmobile and Collector Edition wave this week.

“The DC Collector Megafig Wave 8 Darkseid DC Classic Action Figure features ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. Darkseid is featured in his classic DC Comics look and is in scale with the 7-inch figures in the DC Multiverse line (sold separately). Darkseid comes with a soft goods cape, extra hands, extra head portrait, and display base. Also included is a collectable card with artwork on the front, and a character biography on the back.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

McFarlane Toys / DC Direct Phygital Wave 2

On a related note, McFarlane Toys launched a wave of 7-inch DC Direct action figures around the time of the Darkseid figure that they’ve dubbed as “PHYGITAL” releases. As the name suggests, each physical figure will be paired with a digital collectible, which is a strategy that that McFarlane Toys is leaning into more and more. In this case, a virtual piece that can be used to construct a virtual Animal Man when you collect all three figures. Yes, digital Build-A-Figures are a thing now.

Still, the wave is an interesting one with The Atom (DC: The Silver Age), Superman (Our Worlds at War) and Green Arrow (Longbow Hunter) figures. Note that this is the second wave of figures in the DC Direct Phygital series following a Batman, Green Lantern, and Aquaman wave that launched earlier this year and quickly sold out. These figures are set to ship this month, and you can find pre-order links below. Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+.