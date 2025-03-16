“What is the Maker making?” That was the question asked by Reed Richards in Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch’s Ultimate Invasion #1, which culminated in a meeting between two transplants from the original Ultimate Marvel Universe: Miles Morales/Spider-Man and the Maker, a divergent Reed Richards from Earth-1610. It was that Reed who purged other realities during Hickman’s Avengers run building up to Secret Wars, a 2015 crossover that saw the main Marvel Universe and the Ultimate Universe collide in the final incursion that destroyed both universes.

Although Earth-1610 was eventually restored, Miles and the Maker ended up in Earth-616, which had been rebuilt by the Maker’s mainstream counterpart: The Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards. The Maker escaped his prison on Earth-616, stole Reed’s files, and learned how his counterpart managed to rebuild and reshape reality.

The Maker met with Miles, feeling drawn to him as they were the only two survivors of “a dead universe.” When Miles declined an offer to return home to their native universe, the Maker offered him a blank card to use should he change his mind. Reed and the Illuminati then discovered what the Maker was making: the Immortus Engine that the Maker used to rewrite reality into Earth-6160.

In this new Ultimate Universe made by the Maker, the world’s would-be heroes were either dead, inactive, or controlled. But then the teen Tony Stark (Iron Lad) of this reality, joined by Earth-6160’s Reed Richards (Doom), formed the Ultimates and set out to fix the world by restoring the stolen powers and destinies of heroes like Spider-Man, Luke Cage, and Captain America.

With the Maker locked away in The City by this world’s Howard Stark (Iron Man), Tony and Reed used the Immortus Engine to unmake the world the Maker had built. In Ultimates #1, they had two years to fix the world. But time is running out.

Marvel has been teasing that the main Marvel Universe and the new Ultimate Universe will collide once again in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, a five-issue saga from writers Deniz Camp (The Ultimates) and Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) and artist Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1).

Ultimate Incursion will pay off seeds planted by Hickman back in Ultimate Invasion #1. When the Maker’s card accidentally transports Miles’ little sister, Billie, to Earth-6160, Miles travels to a divergent version of the Ultimate Universe he doesn’t recognize: a 35-year-old Peter Parker only recently became Spider-Man, he’s married to Mary Jane, and their 15-year-old son, Richard Parker, is also the black-suited Spider-Man.

The event will also lay the groundwork for the return of the Maker two years after he was trapped in The City in 2023’s Ultimate Invasion #4.

Hickman’s Ultimate Invasion marked the beginning of the new Ultimate Universe and Marvel’s relaunched line of Ultimate Comics, which includes the ongoing Ultimate Spider-Man (by Hickman and Marco Checchetto), Ultimate Black Panther (by Bryan Edward Hill and Stefano Caselli), Ultimate X-Men (by Peach Momoko), The Ultimates (by Camp and Juan Frigeri), and Ultimate Wolverine (by Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio and Alex Lins).

“It’s a pleasure, and a privilege, to get to be part of the Ultimate Universe’s first crossover, along with Cody and Jonas, and to play in the Spider-sandbox for the first time,” said Camp, whose run on The Ultimates has introduced new versions of heroes like Wasp and Giant-Man, She-Hulk, Hawkeye, America Chavez, and the Human Torch. “I’ve had a great time writing not just Miles, but a couple of other Spider characters folks might be familiar with! To get to explore the different corners of the Marvel universe through Miles’ eyes, and further develop characters we’ve introduced in Ultimates — well, it’s going to be a series full of rich characters, big firsts, and big swings!”



“It’s hard to put into words just how excited I am to bring Miles back towards the universe that started my love for super hero comics as well as the place that Miles originated,” added Ziglar. “Deniz and co. have done some incredible stuff in the new Ultimate line and I’m excited to finally get a chance to have Miles confront being a kid born of two different worlds.”

Below, see what’s in store as the second year of Marvel’s Ultimate Universe continues:

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1

MILES MORALES CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF A UNIVERSAL COLLISION! Before the Maker remade Earth-6160, he left Miles Morales the key to reach his new universe… and when Miles’ baby sister, Billie, uses it to travel to the Ultimate Universe, it’s up to Spider-Man to save her!

But the Ultimate Universe is never safe for any Spider-Man! When the Spot attacks, Miles will have to team up with an all-new Peter Parker – and that’s just the start of his journey across Earth-6160…

On sale: June 4

Ultimates #13

THE SECOND YEAR OF THE ULTIMATES STARTS HERE! Time is of the essence! And no one knows that better than Iron Lad… With the Maker set to be released in six months, it’s time to kick off new, more daring actions! Enter: Ultimates 3.0!

On sale: June 18

Ultimate Spider-Man #18

WAR RAGES ON IN NEW YORK CITY! Black Cat enlists Richard Parker’s aid in the Sinister Six turf war… and Spider-Man gains a surprising ally!

On sale: June 25