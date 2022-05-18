Marvel's MODOK Creators Announce New Superhero Series After Hulu Cancellation

✖

Hulu canceled Marvel's MODOK earlier this month, and two of the primary minds behind the animated series have already landed their next superhero gig. Tuesday, Dark Horse Comics unveiled a new superhero comic called Minor Threats, featuring scripts from comedian Patton Oswalt and his writing partner Jordan Blum.

Featuring a team-up store with a bunch of low-level villains, the Minor Threats world will begin with a four-issue mini-series that follows that team working to save all of reality.

"Every comic book fan dreams of creating their own universe," Oswalt said of the comic in a press release distributed by Dark Horse. "This one is mine and Jordan's. There is fun and danger and violence and sadness just like in real life, but with WAY brighter colors. I can't wait to see you guys experience it."

Oswalt and Blum teamed together to write all four issues of the debut mini-series. Scott Hepburn did the artwork for the book, while BlamBot's Nate Piekos serves as letterer.

"This is our love letter to superhero comics and crime fiction," Blum continued. "An underdog story of inept costumed criminals in over their heads, trying to survive an unforgiving city filled with caped gods, fallen kaiju, and traffic causing time vortexes. Everyday crooks in a fantastical world trying to get theirs."

Hepburn added, "Work like this is why I've always wanted to be a comic book artist. Patton, Jordan, and myself are in a three-way battle of one-ups-manship to prove who loves this book more."

The first issue of the series is expected to hit comic stores on August 24th. Dark Horse's full synopsis for the series can be found below.