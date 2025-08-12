One of the Most Inventive Creator-Owned Comics Announces Its Return

A fan-favorite creator-owned comic book series is making its way back to comic book stores this fall. It’s a competitive market for new comics to try and break through all the noise. It helps to have a compelling hook for a story, plus recognizable creators with a huge following can drive sales. When it comes to the creator-owned space, the majority of successful independent comics are from Image Comics. Typically, creators will make a name for themselves at the Big 2 (Marvel, DC) and then leverage their following at Image to tell stories that they own the rights to. Two of the bigger-named creators are Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans, and they’re bringing their RPG-inspired comic back with a vengeance.

Image Comics announced the return of the British Fantasy Award-winning, three-time Hugo Award-nominated Die by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Stephanie Hans. A new story arc will begin in November’s Die: Loaded, which picks up with the Die cast as they try to reacclimate themselves to life back on Earth after the events of the original series.

Die Has Been Called a “Goth Jumanji”

“In the nineties, six teenagers disappeared into a fantasy role-playing game. Only five returned. Nearly thirty years later, these broken adults are dragged back to discover the game isn’t finished with them yet,” a description of Die reads. Debuting in 2019, Die is described as “goth Jumanji” and sparked a wave of RPG-inspired storytelling.

Cover A by Stephanie Hans

The Die RPG Quickstart Game Guide cover

A launch for The Die RPG Quickstart Game Guide is also being planned to release simultaneously alongside Die: Loaded for fans interested in trying out the Origin Award-winning Die RPG in a standalone and inexpensive format. All you need to play are dice, friends, and a desire to get sucked into the game.

“Die was created by us to talk about fantasy and reality, for as long as we have stories to tell. Suffice to say, we do, and Die: Loaded exactly how much else we have to share, to delight, move and horrify you,” said Gillen. “Plus it’s also important for Die that we give other people a chance to tell their stories. It’s why we wrote the RPG, and with the Quickstart, we want to let even more people in on the party.”

Hans added: “As an artist, it is such a unique to come back and expand a universe in which we poured so much love. Die is an ever-extending work of art and I have the privilege to shape it alongside Kieron.”

A year after the hellish game world events of Die #20, the players reunite in Die: Loaded to gather for Chuck’s wake. They’ve finished with the game. But the game isn’t finished with them. Get ready to roll initiative. Who’s going to DIE this time?

Die: Loaded #1 goes on sale Wednesday, November 12th.