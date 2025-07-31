Most Loyal (And Adorable) Animal Sidekicks in Comics

There are many things to love about the world of superheroes, but let’s be real: we all love the adorable and loyal animal sidekicks. These heroes may not (always) steal the show, but we love them all the same. They have made their way into many Marvel and DC Comics adventures, creating compelling stories that we’ll never forget. These heroes often save the day while giving their superhero counterparts a reason to be open and vulnerable. With a certain movie’s success, there’s new attention aimed at animal superheroes, and we are here for it. So today, let’s celebrate some of the best and cutest around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, both Marvel and DC Comics have had an animal companion break out and gain massive popularity. Interestingly, their boosts came from different areas, as one got a movie highlight, while the other reached new audiences thanks to Marvel Rivals. Either way, their success might just mean we see more animal sidekicks in the future, either new heroes or the return of beloved classics. No matter how this plays out, the fans are likely to win here.

Naturally, we can’t celebrate every superhero pet today, so honorable mentions to each and every one that didn’t make this list.

1) Lockjaw (Marvel)

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Lockjaw may look like a strange and massive dog, but that’s because he’s a member of the Inhuman Royal Family. Yes, that means he’s also an Inhuman, despite not being human. It’s a little confusing, but that’s okay, we still love him. Lockjaw is a talented pup, capable of both intra- and inter-dimensional teleportation. As such, he’s appeared just in time to save the day on multiple occasions.

Despite his appearance, Lockjaw is a lovable and distractible canine. He likes to chase animals, play, and spend time with his people. His collection of superheroes he wants to protect has only grown over the years, as he’s taken on Kamala Khan and her crew.

2) Kypto (DC)

Image courtesy of DC Comics.

No animal sidekick list would be complete without including Krypto the Superdog. Krypto is perhaps the most iconic superhero companion, at least of the canine persuasion. He’s gotten a lot more attention as of late, and we love to see it. Like his owner, Krypto has been around for decades, no, really! He first appeared in the 1950s, and he’s been saving the day (and his owner) ever since. Krypto’s story may vary a bit throughout DC history, but he’s usually the House of El’s family pet, and he followed his beloved Kal-El to Earth.

Krypto has many of the same gifts and abilities as Superman, thanks to his Kryptonian canine physiology. He can absorb our sun’s energy, just like Clark. In doing so, he becomes incredibly strong, fast, durable, and the like. Most notably, he has an incredibly strong sense of smell. He’s also the leader of the Legion of Super-Pets, because who else would it be?

3) Lucky the Pizza Dog (Marvel)

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Once upon a time, Lucky the Pizza Dog was named Arrow, and he was owned by some pretty terrible people. We won’t go into his tragic backstory (because it’ll make everyone sad), but we will say that he was lucky enough to be found and adopted by Clint Barton. This effectively meant he was adopted by both Hawkeyes, as Kate Bishop also took an instant liking to the adorable one-eyed pouch.

Lucky doesn’t have any magical powers, unless you count luck and cuteness, but that’s something most pets have. Lucky lives a good life now and even made an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), thanks to the Hawkeye Disney+ series.

4) George (DC)

Image courtesy of DC Comics.

Technically, George isn’t a superhero companion, but there’s no denying his loyalty. George is one of Harley Quinn’s hyenas. Harley has been appearing alongside her hyenas since her first appearance in Batman: The Animated Series. This has led to many hilarious moments, but also some heartbreaking or endearing scenes. The animated show had Bud and Lou, but there have actually been a few different hyenas over the years. This particular hyena hails from Dark Nights: Death Metal, and he took up the fight against the Batman Who Laughs alongside Harley.

George was lucky enough to be found by Harley when he was just a pup, though it’s safe to say he isn’t a normal hyena. For starters, he’s pretty massive. George is an incredibly loyal pet, staying by Harley’s side through thick and thin. Yes, that does mean he has killed a few enemies of Harley’s, and we’re not going to judge him for it.

5) Bats (Marvel)

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Okay, we have to admit, we love Bats, but his backstory makes us cry. Bats was an adorable basset hound with a heart condition. As such, he was left in the care of Doctor Strange (who was acting as a veterinarian at the time). Things escalated when Loki appeared, and sadly, Bats passed on. The good news is that his spirit remained, too loyal to leave Doctor Strange behind.

Bats is a loyal and talented little basset hound, even as a ghost. He stood by the side of Doctor Strange during the events of Damnation, and he even tried to help out during the War of the Realms. Since then, he’s worked alongside the Pet Avengers, having been recruited by Throg. And yes, he has made friends with many superheroes, including Wolverine.

6) Ace the Bat-Hound (DC)

Image courtesy of DC Comics.

Ace the Bat-Hound is the lovable companion to the one and only Batman! Interestingly, he’s gone through a few variations and changes over the years. Because of this, fans may have a different image of Ace in their minds, depending on when and how they first saw him. No matter what version of Ace it is, you better believe we love this dog. Ace is such an essential character that he’s even appeared at the side of Bruce Wayne in Batman Beyond, a series that took Gotham into the future.

Most of the time, Batman comes across Ace in the process of busting crime. A tough guy on the surface, he can’t resist the call of this adorable canine. It probably doesn’t hurt that Ace is almost always capable and competent, something Bruce Wayne can always appreciate.

7) Tippy-Toe (Marvel)

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Squirrel Girl admittedly has a lot of squirrel companions, though most of them don’t get names. Or fancy clothing accessories. Enter Tippy-Toe, the second leader of Squirrel Girl’s adorable squirrel army. She’s also Doreen’s full-time squirrel partner, present even when the army of squirrels is gone.

Tippy-Toe has survived many great adventures at the side of Squirrel Girl, from joining up with the Great Lakes Avengers to surviving strange abductions and the like. Notably, Tippy-Toe is an ordinary grey squirrel; she can only communicate with her precious human because that’s one of Doreen’s abilities.

8) Flexi (DC)

Image courtesy of DC Comics.

Flexi the Plastic-Bird is, in case you couldn’t guess it, the beloved pet and companion to Plastic Man (Eel O’Brian). Like many superhero companions, Flexi has the same abilities as his master, which certainly helps explain the name. In other words, Flexi can manipulate his body on a molecular level, allowing for amazing feats like changing his shape and size. This has the added benefit of invulnerability, which is always good for a superhero pet to have.

Flexi is a vibrant parrot with a pretty bold personality, though viewers have not seen as much of this bird as we would like. Flexi was one of the newer members to join the Legion of Super-Pets, so we’re still waiting to see his full potential shine.

9) Jeff the Land Shark (Marvel)

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Jeff the Land Shark has been getting a lot of ink lately, thanks to his popularity in Marvel Rivals. Jeff has been around for a few years now, having been introduced during West Coast Avengers. He is the type of adorable companion who makes friends with all the superheroes. It started with Gwenpool, but he soon won over Kate Bishop and her crew. He would later become best friends with Deadpool, and he even convinced the monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone that he was worthy of her love and protection.

Jeff is a Land Shark, one of many created by M.O.D.O.K. (going by B.R.O.D.O.K. at the time). He quickly jumped ship and turned to the side of heroes, and he’s been that way ever since. He’s an itty bitty shark with little legs. He can breathe on land and in the water, so there’s no need to worry about him. He’s smarter than he looks, having saved the day on more than one occasion.

10) Hoppy (DC)

Image courtesy of DC Comics.

Hoppy may seem like a bit of a strange character, let alone a strange companion for Shazam. However, it’s important to remember that the Marvel Family is full of kids, so of course they’d have a pet rabbit! Truthfully, Hoppy has gone through several iterations in DC Comics. Originally, he was more of an anthropomorphic rabbit, which some fans may have understandably found disturbing.

These days, Hoppy is an adorable rabbit with teleportation powers. He gained powers alongside the rest of his family, which is a good way of making sure he can keep up with his beloved owners. Granted, he did scare the heck out of Mary when he let them all know he could talk. Nobody was expecting that one!