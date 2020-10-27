The Weekly Pull: Batman: Three Jokers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, Giga, and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, and if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week, lots of new releases for Batman family fans as DC brings Batman: Three Jokers and Batgirl to their ends and celebrates 80 years of the Bat-Family with a new collection. Elsewhere, Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird re-team on a new Teenage Mutants Nina Turtles story for the first time in 25 years, Sex Criminals ends, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batgirl #50 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Cecil Castellucci

Art by Aneke, Marguerite Sauvage, Emanuela Lupacchino

Published by DC Comics There’s already a lot of reasons to check out this week’s Batgirl — it’s the finale (for now) of Barbara’s solo run, it’s the conclusion of the series’ stellar “Joker War” tie-in, and it’s the first canonical comic appearance of The CW’s new Batwoman, Ryan Wilder. Any of those features would be worth recommending on their own, especially when you couple them with the stellar creative team on the issue. Cecil Castellucci’s take on Batgirl has really come into its own, honoring the disparate parts of the past few years of Barbara’s characterization while giving her an earnest, modern emotional core. Regardless of wherever this finale leaves Barbara in the main DC canon, it will be exciting to see Castellucci and company take it on in an emotional, bittersweet way. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Batman: 80 Years of the Bat Family (Photo: DC Comics) Writing and art by various

Published by DC Comics Some of the most iconic Batman Family stories together in one book, Batman: 80 Years of the Bat Family collects Detective Comics #1000, Detective Comics #1000: The Deluxe Edition #1, Detective Comics: 80th Anniversary Giant #1, Robin 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, as well as some truly fantastic art giving readers a volume that celebrates the those that are so integral to Batman's crusade. There's a little something for every Batman fan in this volume, and it's one you absolutely need to check out. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Batman: Three Jokers #3 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Geoff Johns

Art by Jason Fabok

Published by DC Comics The final chapter of the Batman: Three Jokers series is one that Batman fans will not want to miss. While there are elements to this story that will fall flat for some readers and fans - and indeed prove to be polarizing as is often the case with Batman-related tales - the issue is one that treads on some sacred ground in terms of DC Comics canon. It's a book of bold moves, big questions, and curious answers that make for an interesting read and one that will prompt quite a bit of discussion for a long time to come. Love or hate the way Johns approaches things, it's a need-to-read this week. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Giga #1 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by Alex Paknadel

Art by John Le

Published by Vault Comics Who doesn't love a good giant robot fight? Giga's story takes after a long war between such mechs, called Gigas, came to an end. But the Gigas remain, and they became the focus of the world's tech-worshipping religion. What happens then when someone murders won of these mechanical gods? Writer Alex Paknadel is known for thoughtful sci-fi stories, and that's what Giga is shaping up to become. John Le's art looks gorgeous in the preview pages released ahead o the issue's debut. Giga is looking like one of the most noteworthy sci-fi comics of the year. You shouldn't miss it. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext

Heavy #2 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by Max Bemis

Art by Eryk Donovan

Published by Vault Comics Heavy was an unexpected surprise, and issue #2 will follow up that huge revelation at the very end of the issue. To get his fresh start and a chance to see his family, Bill now has to partner up with the person he hates most, the one who killed them. Writer Max Bemis and artist Eryk Donovan have created a surreal and brutal story of vengeance and maybe even forgiveness, and we cannot wait to see where this goes next. — Matthew Aguilar prevnext

John Constantine: Hellblazer #11 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Simon Spurrier

Art by Aaron Campbell

Published by DC Black Label This one hurts. John Constantine: Hellblazer is the best Constantine series in publication since the original Hellblazer ended (and a bit longer than that, if we’re being honest). Now it’s coming to an end long before it was done telling stories of dark magic and even darker forms of humanity. However, there are still two issues remaining and #11 kicks off John’s final showdown against his very worst enemy: himself. All the story threads—from racist fishmongers to horrifying unicorns—have been bound together by the vision of old man Constantine and now he’s come to collect his due. Even if this series never received as much space or time as the incredible work in its pages merited, it still promises to deliver an outstanding finale for all of us to treasure—one bound to become a classic of the Constantine canon. So hey, DC, maybe at least let the first collection arrive in bookstores before canceling one of the absolute best series in publication today. What do you say? -- Chase Magnet prevnext

Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn #3 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Anthony Burch

Art by Simone Ragazzoni

Published by BOOM! Studios Ranger Slayer’s forces have been hit hard, both from Eclipta’s army and a vengeful Jason, and now it’s all built to an epic finale in Power Rangers Drakkon New Dawn #3. Robbed of victory and hurting, Kimberly will do her best to gather whoever can fight and save the world from Lord Drakkon’s contingency plan, but there’s a wild card in the mix known as The Shattered, and we cannot wait to find out all about them in writer Anthony Burce and artist Simone Ragazzoni’s action-packed finale! — Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Sex Criminals #69 (Photo: Image Comics) Written by Matt Fraction

Art by Chip Zdarsky

Published by Image Comics Even just sitting down to write this recommendation feels surreal, as it’s weird to acknowledge that Sex Criminals is finally reaching its end. After the powerful and poignant finale of Issue #30, and the long-awaited Sexual Gary one-shot, this final issue will flash the events of the series into the future, providing what is sure to be a one-of-a-kind epilogue. Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky have used this book to tell some monumental, emotional, and hilarious stories over the past few years, and their collaboration on this finale is sure to be incredible. There truly has been nothing in comics quite like Sex Criminals, and it stands to reason that its finale is going to be a must-read. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Suicide Squad #10 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Bruno Redondo

Published by DC Comics Deadshot is dead; Black Mask shot him in the head. With only two issues left to go, Suicide Squad prepares to deal with the series’ most momentous death since Rick Flagg ate it, and finally untangle the massive conspiracy that brought this new version of the team together. It has been impossible to predict what will come next in this relaunch, and that’s one of the great joys of quality Suicide Squad stories. No options are off the table and there are no guarantees that the good guys (or less bad ones) will win. It’s an exciting moment to be a fan of this team and, even with a far-too-early cancellation looming, this Tuesday promises to deliver one of the series’ best climaxes since the names Ostrander and Yale graced its pages. This is the best volume of Suicide Squad published in decades and it’s preparing to go out on a high note. Let’s enjoy it before it’s gone. -- Chase Magnett prevnext