Nightwing Gets a New Sidekick in DC's Lazarus Planet Event

The first DC crossover event of 2023 introduces a new hero who would be perfect for the role of Nightwing's sidekick. With Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths in the rearview mirror, Lazarus Planet has stepped forward to offer another piece of resistance to DC's heroes. Lazarus Planet spills out of Mark Waid and Mahmud Asrar's Batman vs. Robin limited series, as the volcano on Lazarus Island exploded and covered the Earth in the mystic Lazarus energy. This has caused heroes, villains, and civilians to experience changes, including the birth of new metahuman abilities. One young man takes his powers for a test drive in Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn.

The "City Boy" story in Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn #1 is by Greg Pak, Minkyu Jung, Sunny Gho, and Wes Abbott. It follows a young man who visits Gotham City and has the ability to interact with his environment. A storm caused by the Lazarus Resin brings an inanimate object to life while also boosting City Boy's powers. After being swept away in a sewer pipe, City Boy discovers a golden tiara, and when he touches it he witnesses visions of the tiara's owner. Nightwing saves City Boy and eventually takes the tiara to its rightful owner.

Nightwing is impressed by City Boy's powers and a conscious to return a lost item. City Boy winds up ducking away from Nightwing, which prompts Batman to make an appearance. Batman warns Nightwing not to let City Boy get too comfortable, and the end tag teases "City Boy's adventures will continue this year... stay tuned!"

Nightwing's Titans Replace the Justice League

The landmark Nightwing #100 picks up some plotlines from Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 when Batman suggested a new role for Nightwing in the DC Universe. Nightwing and Batman stood together at the grave of their dear friend Alfred Pennyworth, discussing whether Dick Grayson will lead what takes the place of the disbanded Justice League.

Batman was able to let his guard down and talk to Dick Grayson like a son, apologizing for the times he's ever let him down. It's a touching moment and demonstrates how Dick coming into Bruce Wayne's life saved the both of them. The next day, Nightwing called a press conference at the site of Bludhaven's prison, reshaping it into the shape of the letter "T" while also declaring "It is time for the Titans."

DC followed up Nightwing #100 with the announcement of a new Titans series by Tom Taylor and Nicola Scott. The description of Titans reads, "The Dark Crisis is over and the Justice League is no more. Now, a new team has to rise and protect the earth...TITANS! The time has come for the Teen Titans to grow up. Each member joined as a much younger hero certain that one day they'd be invited to join the Justice League. Now they're not just joining the League...they're replacing it! Are the no-longer-teen heroes ready for the big leagues? Danger lurks around every corner as Super Heroes and Super-Villains alike challenge the new team before they've even begun. Will the DCU ever be the same?

