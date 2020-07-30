Power Rangers Artist Reveals Amazing Batman Family Ranger Designs

Dan Mora, the artist who works on some of BOOM! Studios' best Power Rangers comics, has taken to social media with a series of designs for Rangers-inspired takes on Batman, Robin, and other members of the Bat-family. He isn't done yet, promising that the next one up is set to be Batgirl, so we'll keep this updated as we see more come in. In any event, fans have been going nuts over the designs, and it's easy to see why. The stylized, metallic designs incorporate the best elements of classic DC costuming along with some touches that are uniquely Power Rangers-inspired.

Most of them just get their standard name, although Dick Grayson gets "Tokusatsu Nightwing," which would be an ideal name for his action figure. The first four designs you can see below are just single characters, but the final one is a composite shot of Batman with his three "sons."

Mora's next project is September's Once and Future #11, although he also has Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Rise of Drakon, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Once and Future trade paperbacks coming out in the next few months.

You can see the solicitation for Once and Future #11 here, and his designs below.

Bad news comes in threes and so do the creatures terrorizing London – and if they’re going to save the city, Gran and Duncan will need to revive a connection with an old enemy. After all, you’re always better with the devil you know… right?

In Shops: Sep 16, 2020

SRP: $3.99