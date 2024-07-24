New Transformers One Poster Released Ahead of Comic-Con Trailer

Transformers One rolled out a brand-new poster as San Diego Comic-Con gets ready to begin. Paramount is excited about the latest installment in their long running franchise. Just yesterday press and some select fans got to see the movie for the first time and the reactions are positive. Transformers One has a pretty pretty amazing cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan-Michael Key, Jon Hamm, Laurence Fishburne, and Steve Buscemi. These talented actors bring our favorite Autobots to life as Optimus prime Megatron, get a backstory, sure to thrill long time fan of the series. This latest poster focuses in on our heroes with Megatron looming in the background. It’s an action-focused animated film so expect some surprises.

While you get a peek at that poster down below, Entertainment Weekly caught up with Transformers One director Josh Cooley. He talked about living up to the legacy of 1986’s Transformers: The Movie. In approaching something so beloved, Cooley knew he had to assemble quite a team. Getting some beloved names in there was absolutely necessary for getting Transformers One.

“There’s some amazing voice work done on that movie,” the director told the outlet. “That was one thing I’m still blown away by — they got Orson Welles to voice a character in that film, for his last performance, too. So I knew that we needed to have some heavyweight cast in this film as well.”

Transformers One Covers Untold History

Transformers One’s poster.

Approaching Optimus after Peter Cullen’s iconic work on the character is really tough. Chris Hemsworth didn’t just want to mimic that approach. But, in a discussion with IGN Cooley explained how Orion Pax isn’t exactly the hero we know just yet. He’s got some lessons to learn before he’s ready to lead the Autobots into battle. Despite all these expectations, the Thor star was absolutely up for the challenge. He was more than ready to approach the Transformer before that immediately recognizable heroism expected by audiences.

“I think like anybody else, there is a level of maturity that we don’t have unless we’ve gone through something and that Orion Pax is definitely that. He’s a character who’s driven but maybe doesn’t do it in the exact right way at first and he really discovers how to become Optimus and how to earn that,” Cooley said. “That was a big thing with working with Chris as well. Chris Hemsworth was like, having an arc to his character that’s not just, ‘I don’t know anything and now I’m the greatest guy in the world.’ He has to have more of something that is a little bit of a character flaw that he has to overcome.”

What Is Transformers One About?

The gang’s all here.

Paramount explains: “TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of OPTIMUS PRIME and MEGATRON, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated TRANSFORMERS movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.”

