Sorry DC, But Deadpool is Way Better than Deathstroke

It’s no secret that a certain level of creative borrowing occurs between Marvel and DC. A character introduced in one multiverse — if they prove cool and popular enough — often inspires a counterpart in the other. One of the most frequently cited examples of this phenomenon is the comparison between Marvel’s Deadpool and DC’s Deathstroke. Despite emphatic denials from Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld that his character was based on Deathstroke, many fans find it difficult to dismiss the striking similarities. Beyond their names and healing factors, Liefeld himself has admitted that as a kid he was a hardcore fan of “The Terminator,” further fueling speculation about Deadpool’s origins.

Taking Liefeld’s explanation at face value — which we should — it’s still difficult for fans not to compare the two characters, given that both are skilled, mercenary anti-heroes who rely on a mix of bladed weapons and firearms to complete their missions. Naturally, one of the first questions fans ask is: Which “killer-for-hire” is stronger, faster, smarter, or simply better? The devil, of course, is in the details. Despite their differences (as Liefeld has pointed out), the two are often depicted in such similar ways that any meaningful distinction ultimately comes down to personal preference. Yet upon closer inspection, there are substantive differences — differences that reveal Marvel’s flippant mercenary is so much better than DC’s doyen of death.

Deathstroke is Good, but Deadpool is Just Better

The first factor that makes Deadpool the superior character in this comparison is his enhanced powers and abilities. While Deadpool shares nearly all of Deathstroke’s signature traits, he amplifies them to an entirely new level. For example, Deathstroke’s accelerated healing allows him to slow his aging and recover from wounds that would be fatal to a normal human. It has undoubtedly also saved him from countless life-or-death situations. However, its duration and effectiveness have clear limits—it does not, for instance, enable him to regenerate lost limbs. Deadpool’s healing factor, by contrast, is virtually limitless. He can recover from dismemberment, disintegration, and even decapitation, rendering him almost indestructible.

Additionally, while Deathstroke operates at peak human levels of strength, stamina, and reflexes, Deadpool surpasses him with outright superhuman abilities. Even in areas where Deathstroke holds the advantage — such as strategy, tactical planning, operational discipline, and combat skill — Deadpool’s sheer unpredictability often forces opponents to act outside their strengths, ultimately tipping the scales in his favor.

Deadpool’s Humor is the Secret Weapon Deathstroke Will Never Possess

What this means is that in the high-octane battles that define much of superhero comic entertainment, Deadpool generally has a greater chance of success. But these aren’t just generic brawls — Deadpool doesn’t waste his time fighting mindless “bots.” He tends to take on worthy opponents, often those with real skill, power, or narrative weight. These clashes are frequently so over-the-top and outrageous that Deadpool wins fans over simply by showing up and giving it his all.

Indeed, from the very beginning, Deadpool has demonstrated both the willingness and the ability to take on opponents of every caliber — from reality-bending titans to your friendly neighborhood vigilantes, masked or otherwise. His rogues’ gallery includes some of Marvel’s heaviest hitters, such as Thanos, the Hulk, Thor, Apocalypse, Doctor Strange, and Wolverine. He has also gone toe-to-toe with more street-level adversaries like the Punisher and Spider-Man.

This speaks volumes about Deathstroke’s capabilities when you consider his primary adversaries have historically been the Teen Titans. While Robin, Raven, and the rest of the team are certainly formidable, they’re hardly among DC’s most powerful heroes — at least not yet. Though Deathstroke has occasionally tangled with Batman and even faced Superman once, with the help of Kryptonite-laced tech, he’s not typically the type of villain who goes toe-to-toe with cosmic entities or godlike beings. His battles remain largely grounded in the realm of human combat. It is an area where he truly shines, but it doesn’t always make for “must-read” comic books.

Deadpool is the Merc-Hero for our Modern Times

However, the one area where Deadpool truly separates himself — and where Deathstroke cannot compete — is in his embrace of comedy, absurdity, and meta-commentary. This humorously self-aware trait allows Deadpool to connect with readers in a way Deathstroke could never replicate. While we might respect and appreciate Deathstroke’s style, skill, and discipline, he can never feel like “our friend” in the way Deadpool does. Unlike Deathstroke, who is confined to the serious narrative of his own stories, Deadpool can comment on, subvert, and even manipulate his reality for both comedic and dramatic effect, making him an unpredictable force. This ability to break the fourth wall — especially when he voices thoughts that fans themselves might be having — is pure comic book magic.

Last but not least is Deadpool’s personality. While his sarcastic, often unhinged humor tends to dominate the spotlight, it is a cover screen for a much deeper vibe. Deadpool has not had an easy life. From what he can remember, his childhood was marked by death, dysfunction, and instability. Things only worsened after he entered the Weapon X program. Although it granted him the extraordinary powers and abilities he now wields, the process was excruciating, left him horribly disfigured, and — by many accounts — drove him insane, or at least close to it. Humor, then, is perhaps the only way he can cope with his circumstances.

By comparison, Deathstroke’s background is also compelling, but it simply isn’t as powerful or resonant as Deadpool’s — especially for contemporary audiences who gravitate toward dark, funny, and layered characters.