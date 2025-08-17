This Character Deserves a Much Bigger Role in the Spider-Verse

Marvel’s cast of Spider-Verse characters is seemingly ever-expanding, adding new spider-themed heroes every year or two. Overall, that’s great news for fans; however, it does mean that many amazing characters have been left by the wayside. In all likelihood, every devoted Spider-Verse reader has one or two favorite heroes whom they sincerely believe deserve more attention (and they’re probably not wrong). Today, we want to take a moment to raise the call for more time with one mystical spider-hero, Aña “Anya” Corazón. This hero has gone by many names in her relatively short time in Marvel Comics, and we want to see her break new ground.

Anya Corazón is also known as Araña, Spider-Girl, and “The Hero Within.” She’s a seriously underrated and underutilized hero hailing from the farther reaches of the Spider-Verse. Her story began in Amazing Fantasy (2004), and it’s safe to say she’s been slowly working her way across the Spider-Verse. Like many of the variants, Anya took up protecting the people of Brooklyn, though she worked as part of the Spider Society. Her history has taken a few strange turns since then, pulling her into different Marvel events, changing her power sets, and overall not giving her enough time to shine. We want that to change.

Anya Corazón’s Early History

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Even though Anya has not gotten the attention she deserves, she has found herself tied to many moments and organizations within Marvel Comics. She started as a member of the Spider Society before joining up with the Sisterhood of the Wasp. Naturally, this was the first of many trials for Anya, as she had to watch one of the team die. This resulted in her stepping back from the Society (perhaps not so willingly), but it let her forge her own path, and that’s a solid step forward.

After branching out on her own, Anya began working with different heroes across the Marvel Universe, even winding up in Marvel’s Civil War. In hindsight, that wasn’t the best move, but she was a young hero, and she was trying to do some good. She took one hit after another during this time, which fans remember all too clearly.

As Spider-Girl, Anya has not been immune to what feels like the Spider-Man curse. She has loved and lost, and is no stranger to grief. She’s watched many allies die in battle, and even lost her supportive father after years of being a superhero. So she knows what it’s like to bear the weight of responsibility.

What Makes Anya Corazón Different

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Those who aren’t familiar with Anya Corazón may be thinking that her story, overall, doesn’t sound that different from other spider-themed heroes. After all, she’s faced trials, tribulations, and losses. Sounds familiar, right? Here’s the thing: Anya’s original powers don’t stem from radioactive spider bites. Her power is far more mystical in nature, and that makes her a rarity, even among the sheer numbers of the Spider-Verse.

Anya’s powers came from a spell that was intentionally cast on her, as part of a deal. She may not have organic webshooters or venom blasts, but she did start with something else, something that made her very unique. She had a blue exoskeleton, which covered her whole body and, unsurprisingly, made her pretty durable. Her fans were devastated when she lost this ability, because it was one of many details that made her unique.

The events of Spider Island once again changed Anya’s powers, and yeah, it was getting a bit exhausting for fans. While she mercifully survived those events, she walked away with the basic Spider-Man power set, removing a lot of what made her unique. Marvel would later fix this mistake, teasing at some return to her original state.

Her Endless Potential

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Anya Corazón is a determined and dedicated hero. She has proven herself time and time again, showing up every time she hears the call. Despite this, Marvel seems content to constantly mess with her abilities, swapping them around and slowly erasing what makes her unique. Over the years, Spider-Girl has been involved in dozens of Spider-Verse events, but she’s rarely taken the center stage.

No matter how we look at it, Anya Corazón deserves a much bigger role in the Spider-Verse, both in the comics and the animated series. The latter probably isn’t likely to happen, given there’s only one film left. However, there’s still hope for the comics. Anya is a proven leader with a compelling backstory. There’s still limitless potential for her story, especially if Marvel allowed her creative team to run with the powers that make her stand out.