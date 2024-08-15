A Spider-Verse Fan Favorite Just Met Their Marvel Comics Counterpart

The newest title in Marvel’s Spider-Man Family of comics just introduced a character from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to their comics counterpart. While fans patiently wait for the next installment in Sony’s Spider-Verse films, the Marvel Universe is quickly capitalizing on its success with the launch of Spider-Society. The new series features several heroes from across the Spider-Verse as they work together to stop an impending threat. Your favorite heroes like Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, Spider-Ham, and more make up the Spider-Society, along with Across the Spider-Verse‘s motorcycle-riding Jessica Drew, who finally meets the more widely known Spider-Woman.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Spider-Society #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Society #1 comes from the creative team of Alex Segura, Scott Godlewski, Matt Milla, and VC’s Joe Caramagna. It follows the events in the Web of Spider-Man one-shot and the Edge of Spider-Verse miniseries that saw Madame Web recruit Spider-Man 2099 for a secret mission. As Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy / Ghost-Spider arrive at the headquarters of the Spider-Society, they meet fellow heroes like Web-Weaver, Hunter-Spider, Weapon VIII, Spider-Punk, and Earth-616’s Spider-Woman. As they wait around for Madame Web to show up and tell them why she sent for them all, the Issa Rae-voiced Spider-Woman from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives on her motorcycle.

This allows the two Spider-Women to meet for the first time. “That bike is cool as hell,” Earth-616 Spider-Woman says. “Thank you. I’m fond of it. Excited to work with you too,” the Spider-Verse Jessica Drew responds.

Marvel’s Spider-Woman meets the Spider-Woman from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Marvel introduces a multiversal team of Spider-Man villains

The Spider-Society doesn’t realize they’ve been set up for a trap. Madame Web didn’t call them all together; a new supervillain group calling themselves the Sinister Squadron ambushes the Spider-Society, taking Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, and others captive. The Sinister Squadron features villains like a Gwen Stacy Green Goblin, and their goal is to destroy the Spider-Society. Araña (Anya Corazon) and Madame Web escape with a small group of heroes, who are tasked with rescuing their friends.

The slimmed-down Spider-Society now consists of Araña, Web-Weaver, Weapon VIII, Spider-Verse’s Spider-Woman, Hunter-Spider, Spider-Punk, and Spider-Cat. Spider-Woman is their “secret weapon” since the Sinister Squadron only knows Earth-616 Spider-Woman. Plus, she’s already familiar with some of the Sinister Squadron, and can use that intel to the Spider-Society’s advantage.

What is Spider-Society #1 about?

Variant cover of Spider-Society #1

May the first meeting of the Spider-Society commence! That’s right, every Spider-Character you love (and some you haven’t met yet) all show up in the same room for the most crazy meeting the Multiverse has ever seen. That’s right, every Spider-Person will be in the same room for the most crazy meeting the Multiverse has ever seen! Don’t miss the start of this incredible new miniseries!