Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Volume 2 - Scum and Villainy Revealed (Exclusive)

The Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories team is back with a brand new volume of galactic adventures, and we've got your exclusive first look at Dark Horse Comics' Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Volume 2: Scum and Villainy. Scum and Villainy will feature cover art by Cary Nord (Conan, Daredevil) and Tom Fowler (Grendel, Star Wars Republic), and from the description, this particular volume will focus quite a bit on the Dark Side of the universe as the Sith attempt to put their plans into motion. The new collection will feature issues #5 through #10 and will retail for $19.99.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Volume 2: Scum and Villainy is written by Cecil Castellucci (Shade, The Changing Girl), Amanda Deibert (Wonder Woman '77, Super Hero Girls), and Michael Moreci (Star Wars Adventures, Wasted Space), and will feature interior art by Andy Duggan (Hero Cats, Chrono Cadets), Andrea Mutti (Parasomnia: The Dreaming God, Rebels), Riccardo Faccini (Roundhouse Hooligans, Prison Earth) and Eduardo Mello (Dungeons and Dragons: Mindbreaker, The Blackening).

It will also feature colors by Daniel Jackson (Stranger Things: Kamchatka, God of War: Fallen) and Michael Atiyeh (Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths, The Orville: Artifacts). You can find the official description for Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Volume 2: Scum and Villainy below.

"From one end of the galaxy to the other, the forces of evil grow stronger. Criminal syndicates scheme in the shadows, while vicious bounty hunters track down the guilty and innocent alike. And from the height of the Clone Wars to the darkest days of the Resistance, the agents and disciples of the Sith work tirelessly to enact the dark will of their shadowy masters."

If you haven't had a chance to read the original collection yet, you can find the official description of Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #1 below.

"When the members of a Republic mission led by Senator Padmé Amidala are abducted by the ruthless Separatist General Grievous, Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi jump to the rescue. But the operation quickly goes awry, and the Jedi find themselves cut off and surrounded by an army of battle droids! Danger and deception at the height of the Clone Wars, in Star Wars: Hyperspace #1."

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #1 is in comic stores now, while Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Volume 2: Scum and Villainy hits bookstores on September 5th and comic stores on September 6th.