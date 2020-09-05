Star Wars Reveals Detailed Look At Ren's Lightsaber

✖

Star Wars has revealed a detailed look at Ren’s lightsaber. Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection releases soon and the pages of that book give fans all sorts of new information about the signature weapon of the series. Until recently, not much was known about Ren, except for the fact he helped mold Ben Solo into Kylo Ren. He has a calculated philosophy revolving around The Ren. In his own words, “the Ren doesn’t stop to worry about the right or wrong of it, the Ren just is. It lives, and it consumes, and it doesn’t apologize. It is its nature and nothing else.” This is harsh, but it is a surefire way to accrue power through brute force and only that strategy. Unfortunately for Ren, that would come back to bite him in the end as Kylo would desire that power for his own.

I actually wrote about the climactic moment where Kylo Ren killed The Ren and took his place of leadership in Rise of Kylo Ren #4:

I've always felt curious about how Ren's and Rey's lightsabers share the similarities of these little squares on top and these prongs on the bottom, except the squares on Rey's lightsaber activate the blade and the prongs of her lightsaber look upwards while Ren's look downwards. pic.twitter.com/SnW4PtHp0D — Eirenare 🦋 Reylo loving hours 24/7 🦋 (@Eirenare) September 5, 2020

“The Knights end up going on a mission where they encounter some former acquaintances of Kylo Ren. Ren demanded that the young man prove his loyalty by killing his friends. The poor Jedi though that maybe Ben Solo was in there somewhere, but Ren took that choice away from him. The head of the Knights snapped the Jedi’s neck with Force powers and had his pupil watching. That would end up being a crucial mistake as Kylo Ren would lash out in a deadly way.”

“Kylo Ren brought the Force Lightining down on Ren. There was a bit of a struggle between light and dark within the boy as both sides of the Force battled for control. That conflict was felt near and far as his mother Leia sensed the storm raging within her son. Rey even felt a chill all the way on Jakku in the desert. Kylo Ren would finally choose the Dark Side and stab Ren in the chest for good measure. The Force Lightning ended up being more for emphasis than anything else. He also shouted, “Here’s your good death!” to really hammer things home.”

