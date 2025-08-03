Storm’s 7 Best Looks, Ranked

Depending on who you ask, Storm is easily one of if not the best member of the X-Men. With the ability to manipulate weather to her will, she has managed to become an instant and enduring favorite for many fans of the X-Men. Much like the rest of the team, she’s had many different costumes over the years but hers have been the best. There’s not a single look she cant pull off and we wouldn’t want it any other way. The wind-rider’s looks have all been based around her powers and how easily she can use them with her costumes. While it would look tacky on anyone else, Storm has managed it well for over 50 years.

From her classic suit all the way up to an alternate universe these are her very best looks. Number one might just surprise you.

7) Classic Suit

How can you go over Storm’s best looks without starting at the original suit? It’s perfect in every way and is as stylish as it is practical. From her half-cape that always made it easier to ride the winds with along with her headdress with lockpicks inside, there’s a lot to love here. The gold trim along with the boots are a perfect touch to her outfit that makes her stand out from the rest of the team. With an iconic look such as this one, it’s hard to beat yet every costume since somehow has.

6) Ultimate Black Panther

Storm has made quite the name for herself in Ultimate Black Panther. Her most recent look has already made her stand out. The idea of having a more civilian attire is a nice touch along with the long braided hair. It helps make her pop a bit more in the current Ultimate Universe while she’s still herself in every way.

In the short time she’s had this look it’s already become a fan favorite. It has even made the jump to the hit video game Marvel Rivals as one of Storm’s skins. It’s cool to see other Marvel fans love this outfit just as much as everyone else.

5) God of Thunder

Ever so briefly an Asgardian God of Thunder, Storm had the coolest look of all the X-Men. During the brief era where Storm didn’t have any powers, she was given the opportunity by Loki. Knowing trickery and deceit would follow, she didn’t take them even with the cool new design and her own hammer.

Since then, this look has returned a few more times on special occasions as a fun “What If?” scenario. If we had the full opportunity to see her use this outfit without strings attached it would easily be number one. Number five ain’t bad though.

4) Outback Era

Possibly the most underrated costume from an underrated era. This costume was a return to form in a way for Storm. Her powers had returned here and this was the first outfit she had since the mohawk look. It’s one of her most simple but it comes alive with the inkwork during this era. The lightning bolt adds a nice touch that screams “FEEL THE WRATH OF THE GODDESS!“

Acting as leader in this era, this costume says a lot about who she was at this point in time. The Outback era gave us a lot of great stories during that time and every costume there was exactly what the team needed. Although Colossus needed pants at least.

3) Uncanny X-Force

Blending in all the best looks Storm’s had we have her X-Force look. Adding the mohawk along with the black and white costume was perfect. Adding the “X” in white along with her cape took it to the next level made it one of her best suits. It may not be the costume we all think of when we think of Storm, but it should be.

The only thing stopping this one from getting the top spots is that the next two are just totally iconic. Frankly if they didn’t exist this would be the best.

2) Jim Lee Redesign

Once again the Jim Lee redesigns of X-Men #1 strike again. Switching her full black costume to white was a unique move that paid off so well. With the animated show right around the corner, all these designs were brought to the screen as well and now a lot of people picture this one when they think of Storm. Add her mohawk to it and it would be perfect the perfect Storm look.

While her costume may not have looked exactly that way in the first issue due to the inking, it was a happy accident. Much like with turning the Hulk from Gray to Green, Storm’s white suit has become very iconic for her. Only one costume beats it though.

1) Punk Storm

Storm’s first redesign with the mohawk and the punk attire had to be our top spot. It marked a new era for the hero and has had elements from it in all her costumes. The mohawk has become the most popular and the leather attire made her so much cooler. It said everything from weather goddess to punkrocker (yes she is).

It may have caused heads to turn at the time but now it’s the default look. Not many people can pull off a mohawk but Storm did it with style. Even considering for a lot of this point in time she didn’t have her powers, she still led like the best of them. It’s no wonder Forge fell for her in this era as well.

What’s your favorite look Storm has worn? Let us know down in the comments,