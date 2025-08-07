10 Heroes Who Don’t Have Secret Identities

With the invention of the costumed hero, secret identities became a standard trope within the superhero genre. Whether it be by donning a mask or simply removing their glasses, many superheroes hide their identities to protect themselves and their loved ones from supervillains. However, not every hero follows this trope. Some superheroes reveal their real names and backgrounds to the world. Sometimes they started with secret identities, only to eventually cast them aside. There are even heroes who don’t bother with superhero codenames, opting instead to go by their real names, even while fighting crime. The reason for this varies: it can be because they are official rulers of a foreign nation, have appearances that are impossible to conceal, or don’t want to lead a double life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While most superheroes live a life of secrecy, there are those in both the Marvel and DC Universes who have decided that they would rather reveal their identities to the entire world.

1) Thor

image courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Norse God of Thunder has little need for secret identities. The prince of Asgard, Thor Odinson, and his heroic exploits have been well-known across the Nine Realms for over a thousand years. Interestingly, though, when Marvel first introduced him in 1962, he did have an alter ego: the doctor Donald Blake. He was a human physician with a limp that made him rely on a cane (a proxy for his hammer Mjolnir in disguise). Odin had turned Thor into Donald Blake and banished him to Earth so that his son could learn a lesson of humility. While at first, Donald/Thor kept his identities separate, the God of Thunder eventually renounced his human persona and returned to full-time godhood.

2) Luke Cage

image courtesy of marvel comics

In one of the most extreme cases of a person’s superhero persona overtaking their life, Carl Jones legally changed his name to Luke Cage. Carl, a prisoner, gained superhuman strength and unbreakable skin after being used as a test subject in a super soldier experiment. Carl used his newfound strength to escape prison. As a wanted fugitive, Carl adopted the alias of “Luke Cage” and became the Hero for Hire known as Power Man. Over time, he eventually dropped the Power Man name. Instead, he decided to legally change his name to the alias he had made for himself and continue working as a hero. Luke Cage is a well-respected hero, a family man, and a member of superhero teams such as Avengers and Defenders.

3) Beast Boy

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

When you have green skin, trying to have a secret identity is pretty much pointless. Garfield Logan, aka Beast Boy, embraces his green skin and shapeshifting abilities to become a celebrity. When he’s not saving the world as a member of the Teen Titans, Garfield is starring in several movies and TV shows. He was inspired to follow this path because his adoptive mother, Rita Farr, aka Elasti-Girl, was a former actress herself. He starred as an alien (obviously) in the hit TV series Space Trek. He is also a social media celebrity and influencer. Sometimes being green has its perks.

4) Doctor Strange

image courtesy of marvel comics

Before he was Doctor Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme, he was Doctor Stephen Strange, a brilliant neurosurgeon. Strange earned his PhD in record time and worked at New York Hospital for many years. After a car accident badly damaged the nerves in his hands, Stephen practiced the mystic arts to heal his injuries. He soon became a master of magic and a superhero. However, as the name implies, he never attempted to hide his identity from the public, as his “superhero” name is just his professional title. When you naturally have a cool name like “Doctor Strange,” there’s not much incentive to cover it up.

5) Wonder Woman

image courtesy of dc comics

When the princess of Themyscira, Diana, first came to Man’s World, she hid her royal and godly heritage by taking on the secret identity of Diana Prince. She kept her identity as both a superhero and an Amazon a secret for many years. However, starting in the 1980s, Diana renounced her human persona and proudly began to identify herself as Diana of Themyscira to the outside world. Part of the reason for her change of mind about concealing her superhero and Amazon identity was that she became the official ambassador for Themyscira and the Amazons. In this public role, pretending to be human no longer made sense. Moreover, she was proud and eager to serve and represent her people on the public stage.

6) Black Panther

image courtesy of marvel comics

The Black Panther mantle has been passed down the royal bloodline of Wakanda for countless generations. This royal tradition is well-known by both the people of Wakanda and the world at large. Because being King of Wakanda and the Black Panther is T’Challa’s birthright, he has no reason to conceal his identity. T’Challa serves his country as both a superhero and Wakanda’s leader, proudly revealing himself to the world as a symbol of his country’s heritage and power.

7) Aquaman

image courtesy of dc comics

Like Black Panther, Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, is more than just a superhero; he is a king. The ruler of the underwater nation of Atlantis, Arthur has no reason to hide his identity from others. Born to a human lighthouse keeper and the Queen of Atlantis, Arthur had to establish his identity and heritage among the people of Atlantis so that he could claim the throne. He also revealed his identity to the surface world, acting as both a representative of his people and demonstrating that coexistence between the two civilizations is possible. By being upfront about his identity and origin, Arthur has made significant progress in bringing the two worlds together.

8) Iron Man

image courtesy of marvel comics

The first Iron Man film ended with Tony revealing his superhero identity to the world. In the comics, Tony operated as Iron Man in secret for decades. Tony claimed that Iron Man was his bodyguard, allowing him to keep his two identities separate. But in 2002, Tony decided that he was tired of hiding and donned his Iron Man suit in front of everyone so that he could save a dog from being run over by a car. Tony became more popular than ever now that his heroic deeds were in the spotlight. However, Tony’s decision to reveal his identity eventually motivated him to aid the government in forcing other heroes to reveal their identities to the public during the events of the Civil War.

9) Zatanna

image courtesy of dc comics

Zatanna Zatara works as a world-famous stage magician, so she has no problem putting herself in the spotlight and revealing her heroic exploits to the world. Like her father, the Golden Age hero Zatara, Zatanna dazzles audiences with spectacular acts of magic. However, the magic she uses is very real, and she is one of the most powerful sorcerers in the DC Universe. She has never bothered to have a superhero code name, and she fights crime in the same outfit she wears in her performances. With such a powerful presence on the stage and the battlefield, Zatanna is one of the most renowned heroes in DC Comics who doesn’t hide behind smoke and mirrors.

10) The Fantastic Four

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Fantastic Four never bothered to maintain secret identities, and their names are well-known worldwide for their heroic exploits. Ever since they first got their powers, they have used their superhero names and real names interchangeably. Marvel’s first family doesn’t hide behind secret identities because they are a family of scientists and explorers first, and superheroes second. Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, obviously couldn’t even have a secret identity if he tried, given his rock-like appearance. The only reason they have superhero names at all is that was the convention at the time they were introduced. But, generally unphased by the typical superhero fanfare, they all prefer to be called by their real names: Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben.