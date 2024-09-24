Before Marvel's first family take their first steps into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four movie — and before Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU, now as Doctor Doom, in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars — Marvel Comics is giving the Fab Four and their armored arch-nemesis the spotlight with old and new comics. Starting in 2024 and continuing into 2025, Marvel is set to publish Doom-centric events in addition to reprinting classic Fantastic Four comics featuring Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, Human Torch, the Thing, and Victor Von Doom. That includes some of the earliest issues of the Stan Lee and Jack Kirby run of The Fantastic Four that influenced the "retro-future" 1960s setting of the new movie from director Matt Shakman (WandaVision). Marvel will revisit the Four's first adventure with a facsimile edition reprinting 1961's The Fantastic Four #1, and a new printing of the Fantastic Four Vol. 1 Omnibus collects the first 30 issues of the World's Greatest Comic Magazine, plus Fantastic Four Annual #1, featuring Namor the Sub-Mariner. In addition to the Fantastic Four Omnibus Vol. 5, which collects issues from the Roy Thomas-Gerry Conway run with art by John Buscema and Ross Andru, plus issues of Giant-Size Fantastic Four, Marvel will collect more of the '70s run in the Fantastic Four Omnibus Vol. 6. That volume will release with Jack Kirby and Joe Sinnott's iconic cover for Fantastic Four #173 (not coincidentally, it features the planet-devouring Galactus ahead of his MCU debut).



Also available in 2025 is the Fantastic Four by Waid & Wieringo: Imaginauts trade paperback, collecting the first seven issues of Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo's essential and influential run on Marvel's first family. A modern reimagining of the team for the new millennium is Ultimate Fantastic Four by writers Brian Michael Bendis (Ultimate Spider-Man) and Mark Millar (The Ultimates) and artist Adam Kubert (Uncanny X-Men), a good jumping-on point for readers who want to read FF without decades of continuity. Ultimate Fantastic Four Omnibus Vol. 1 contains the series' first 31 issues and nearly 900 pages, with the first appearances of such characters as Ultimate Doctor Doom (Victor Van Damme), Mole Man, Nihil (Annihilus), the Mad Thinker, Marvel Zombies, and Namor. After new Sorcerer Supreme Doom gives Spider-Man a magical Doom-inspired spider-suit in November's 8 Deaths of Spider-Man event by Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness in Amazing Spider-Man, the Marvel Universe will submit to Doctor Doom in the 2025 event One World Under Doom. Marvel will launch a series of Doom variant covers in October that will adorn upcoming issues of Fantastic Four, X-Men, Venom, and more titles, and Earth's mightiest heroes will face their doom when Sorcerer Supreme Doom guest stars in Jed Mackay and Farid Karami's Avengers #19 on Oct. 23rd. The Doom paperback collects the complete 10-issue Doctor Doom series by Christopher Cantwell and Salvador Larocca, and Doctor Doom: Books of Doom collects the six-issue limited series penned by Ed Brubaker that explores Victor's origins and his ascendancy to the throne as ruler of Latveria. We've rounded up these books and more below:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 1 (New Printing) The debut and early adventures of the Fantastic Four, which laid the foundations for the Marvel Universe as we know it today! They were visionaries. Explorers. Imaginauts. They were Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. And like the Fantastic Four, they continually strove to overcome the impossible and achieve the extraordinary. Now, the first three years of their landmark run are collected in one oversized volume — including the FF's thrilling first battles with the Mole Man, the Skrulls, the Sub-Mariner, the Puppet Master, the Molecule Man, the Hulk and their arch-nemesis, the tyrannical Doctor Doom!. This keepsake edition also includes all original letters pages and pinups, critical commentaries, a historical overview and other timeless extras! COLLECTING: Fantastic Four (1961) 1-30, Fantastic Four Annual (1963) 1

FANTASTIC FOUR #1 FACSIMILE EDITION (New Printing) Stan Lee and Jack Kirby changed super-hero storytelling forever when they introduced Reed Richards, Ben Grimm and Susan and Johnny Storm. Together, the adventurous quartet blast off on an experimental rocket flight – only to be bombarded by life-altering cosmic rays! Reed becomes the elastic Mister Fantastic! Ben transforms into the rocky Thing! Sue turns into an Invisible Girl! And Johnny flames on as the Human Torch! They'll use their incredible powers to help humankind – starting by fending off the menace of the Mole Man! The book that started it all is re-presented in full – including its original ads! It's the next best thing to buying FANTASTIC FOUR #1 off the stands back in 1961! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #1.

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 4 - THE FRIGHTFUL FOUR More early adventures of The Fantastic Four from the Marvel Age of Comics, collected in a smaller format that's perfect for new readers! Stan Lee and Jack Kirby are the greatest storytellers that comics have ever known. And in the fourth Mighty Marvel Masterworks starring the Fantastic Four, they'll continue to earn that reputation with adventures that plumb the backstories of hero and villain alike. Most iconic amongst this collection of adventures is the FF Annual #2 origin of and battle with Doctor Doom. Doom is at his most chilling—and that's just the beginning! The FF's first adversary, the Mole Man, returns; the Invincible Man's shocking identity is revealed; we dive down into Atlantis to battle Attuma and Prince Namor; Diablo debuts; Dragon Man stomps the quad on campus; and the FF's opposites, the Frightful Four, begin their reign of terror. COLLECTING: FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #30-36 & ANNUAL (1963) #2

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 5 You didn't think we were going to stop with Vol. 4, did you? Marvel presents a fifth oversized Omnibus of the series that started it all! Roy Thomas, Gerry Conway, John Buscema and Rich Buckler continue the FF's adventures as the Frightful Four launch a surprise attack with their newest member – Thundra – that pushes Reed and Sue to the breaking point! And when Sue leaves the team, an Inhuman joins the FF. Who will it be? Also featuring Agatha Harkness, world's creepiest babysitter; Annihilus' plan to harness the enormous powers of Franklin Richards; the return of the Silver Surfer; Namor's invasion of New York; a royal wedding; and, of course, Doctor Doom! Plus: All four of the FF's Giant-Size adventures, letters pages and more! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #126-163, GIANT-SIZE SUPER-STARS #1, GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR (1974) #2-4 and AVENGERS (1963) #127.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 6 The beloved omnibus series collecting the classic adventures of the Fantastic Four continues! Fantastic Four launched the Marvel Age of Comics in the 1960s and in the 1970s the series remained a creative force under the guidance of Marvel's top writers, the artistry of the brothers Buscema, Keith Pollard and break-out talent George Pérez. This Omnibus edition presents FF adventures on a massive scale like Galactus vs. the High Evolutionary, while seating the drama in the closeness the team as a family. All families have their struggles though, and when the FF break up, it really could be the end. Their greatest enemy will bind the team back together and the return of the Mole Man and the Inhumans channel the mythology that makes Fantastic Four the World's Greatest Comic Magazine. COLLECTING: THE FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #164-203 & ANNUAL (1963) #11-13, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #20 & ANNUAL (1976) #1 and WHAT IF? (1977) #1, #6 & #11.

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: THE MORE THINGS CHANGE... (New Printing) An era of transformation for Marvel's First Family beings as the team sees a myriad of shakeups!



The Thing is still adjusting to his new role as leader of the FF, whose lineup now includes the Human Torch, Crystal and Sharon "Ms. Marvel" Ventura! But as Crystal's presence complicates Johnny's marriage, things get extra rocky for Ben and Sharon — literally! When more cosmic rays change the two in unexpected ways, how will they react to their monstrous new mutations? Meanwhile, the Fantastic Four get involved in Doctor Doom's war with Kristoff Vernard — but on whose side? And a trip to the Mole Man's realm leads to an adventure across time and space — and to encounters with Belasco, Master Pandemonium and…the Beyonder! Plus: Hulk and Thing throw down in two supersized slugfests! COLLECTING: Fantastic Four (1961) 308-320, Fantastic Four Annual (1963) 21, Incredible Hulk (1968) 350, Marvel Graphic Novel (1982) 29

FANTASTIC FOUR BY WAID & WIERINGO: IMAGINAUTS See the FF on the big screen in FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS, in theaters July 25th, 2025! One of the greatest creative pairings on FANTASTIC FOUR since Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo brought Marvel's First Family into a golden era! Mark Waid and Mike Wieringo take the reins of FANTASTIC FOUR and deliver some of the most daring and humorous adventures Marvel's First Family has ever seen! Giant bugs! Living equations! Johnny Storm, CEO! Exploding unstable molecules! The secret behind the Yancy Street Gang! And watch as the antics between the Thing and the Human Torch heat up like never before! Prepare to laugh and cheer at once! COLLECTING: Fantastic Four (1998) 60-66; material from Avengers (1963) 400

FANTASTIC FOUR BY CHIP ZDARSKY: FATE OF THE FOUR The Thing and the Human Torch star in the series that set the stage for the Fantastic Four's glorious return to comics!



With their family torn apart, the Thing and the Human Torch are the Fantastic Two! The world mourns Reed and Sue Richards, missing and presumed dead. Meanwhile, something is wrong with Johnny Storm, and only Ben Grimm can help him! But what monumental secret has Doctor Doom been hiding, and how will it completely change Ben and Johnny's lives? Things go multiversal as the Thing and the Torch look for answers to their family tragedy on other worlds — but they'll end up powerless and lost, fighting to survive in a savage wasteland! The Thing allies himself with an old enemy in new armor — and get ready for the two-in-one team-up that everybody's been waiting for! But will Ben and Johnny discover the true fate of the Four? COLLECTING: Marvel 2-in-One (2017) 1-12, Marvel 2-in-One Annual (2018) 1

ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS VOL. 1 The modern reimagining of Marvel in the Ultimate Universe took the early 2000s by storm, and the Fantastic Four were one of the biggest stars of the initiative!



When high-school genius Reed Richards enrolls at a secret, government-sponsored school for the world's most gifted minds, he unwittingly embarks on the journey of a lifetime! And the experience will be transformative for Reed and his friends: Ben Grimm and Susan and Johnny Storm! But before they can even begin to get accustomed to their incredible new abilities, former classmate Victor Van Damme — forever altered by the same experiment — returns to exact his revenge! Plus: The nascent FF explore the N-Zone, meet Namor and the Inhumans and discover another reality very like their own. Is it the Marvel Universe we know and love, or home to a deadly threat set to lay waste to the Multiverse? COLLECTING: Ultimate Fantastic Four (2003) 1-32, Ultimate Fantastic Four Annual (2005) 1

DOCTOR DOOM: BOOKS OF DOOM The full origins of Marvel's most iconic and enduring villain, Doctor Doom, are revealed – as told by Doctor Doom himself! Doom was recently revealed to be portrayed by Robert Downey Jr in the upcoming Avengers Doomsday film! From the black steppes of Eastern Europe, to the college campuses of New York City, and finally to the throne of Latveria — this is the life of Victor Von Doom! From his earliest disasters to his scientific triumphs to the tragedy of the fractured man he would become, this is the story you know, and the one you don't. PLUS: AN ALL-NEW INTRODUCTION BY ED BRUBAKER! Collecting: BOOKS OF DOOM #1-6

DOCTOR DOOM BY CANTWELL & LARROCA Marvel's greatest villain, Doctor Doom, stars in his own blockbuster series! Recently revealed to be portrayed by Robert Downey Jr in the upcoming Avengers Doomsday film! Victor Von Doom is at a crossroads. Wrestling with visions of an entirely different life, the lord of Latveria offers mankind a stark warning about the folly of a trillion-dollar global effort to create the first artificial black hole. But when a catastrophic act of terrorism kills thousands, the prime suspect is...Doom! Left with no homeland, no armies and no allies — indeed, nothing at all — will Doctor Doom's reign come to an abrupt end? Forced to seek out an old "frenemy" for help, Victor will go through hell — literally! And his old foe Mephisto is waiting for him there! Doom will have to battle Taskmaster, M.O.D.O.K., the Blue Marvel and more — but to clear his accursed name, he must embark on a deadly covert mission with unlikely ally Kang the Conqueror! COLLECTING: Doctor Doom (2019) 1-10, War of the Realms: War Scrolls (2019) 3 (B story), King In Black: Iron Man/Doctor Doom (2020) 1