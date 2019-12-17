The Weekly Pull: Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, New Klaus, and More

It’s that time again. Wednesday is upon us, and that means new comic books. Every Wednesday, comic shops are flooded with new releases from publishers, and the ComicBook.com team is here to help you find the best of the best.

This week, the Suicide Squad is back, there’s a double dose of Batman, new DC Black Label releases, the original of a Star Wars villain, and more. Keep reading to see the new releases that have us excited this week and let us know what you’re excited about in the comments section. And be sure to check back next week for more comic book recommendations.

Batman #85

Written by Tom King

Art by Mikel Janin, Hugo Petrus

Published by DC Comics

The final issue of Tom King’s Batman run arrives with Batman #85 this week. Given the length of King’s run on the title and the twists, turns, and revelations that the whole story has offered readers, this final chapter is one that feels very much like an end of an era. That alone earns it a spot on my pull list this week and makes it a worthy addition to yours as well. Other than that, Mike Janin’s art is once again on point with Jordie Bellaire’s color work, so put it all together and it’s a book sure to be a memorable one. — Nicole Drum

Batman: Last Knight on Earth #3

Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Greg Capullo

Published by DC Black Label

Full stop: Batman Last Knight on Earth #3 needs to be on your pull this week and if by some chance you haven’t read the first two books in the three-part series, grab them, too. This future-set dystopian story is one of the most inventive things in the Batman universe in a long time. A fascinating story from cover to cover, it’s just such a well-crafted tale that it will draw you in and make you think in a way that you don’t often get to when it comes to Batman stories. It’s a little bonkers, but it’s impressive and surprisingly heartfelt. If you’re looking for a truly unique and deeply satisfying Batman story, this is it. — Nicole Drum

Bone Parish Vol. 3

Written by Cullen Bunn

Art by Jonas Scharf

Published by BOOM! Studios

Bone Parish is undoubtedly one of the darkest and most consistently-unique comics to be published within the past year. This TPB, which collects the final four issues of the run, encompasses that gothic family drama with astonishing ease. While you definitely should go back and read the series from the beginning, this collection definitely deserves a look either way. — Jenna Anderson

Guardians of the Galaxy #12

Written by Donny Cates

Art by Cory Smith

Published by Marvel Comics

At long last, the finale to Donny Cates’ Guardians of the Galaxy series has arrived, promising a momentous closure to the acclaimed run. All things considered, this series has been a return to form for the cosmic team that’s been missing for quite some time. Now, we get to see Cates pass the torch to Al Ewing next month and with two of the hottest writers in the game now, it’s safe to say Guardians will be a must-read comic for the foreseeable future. — Adam Barnhardt

Gwenpool Strikes Back #5

Written by Leah Williams

Art by David Baldeon

Published by Marvel Comics

No comic miniseries has brought me such a specific and hilarious amount of joy quite like Gwenpool Strikes Back. This final issue brings Gwen’s bizarre quest for relevance to an unexpected head, as her fate in the Marvel Comics canon apparently hangs in the balance. Get ready for a heap of heart, action, and specific and hilarious jokes. — Jenna Anderson

Klaus and the Life and Times of Joe Christmas

Written by Grant Morrison

Art by Dan Mora

Published by BOOM! Studios

Every year we look forward to a new Klaus story from Grant Morrison and Dan Mora, and this year they just might have outdone themselves. Despite not featuring any dialogue, the story doesn’t have any problem hitting you right in the feels, and you’ll be taken on a touching and action-filled adventure ride that just isn’t like anything else on comic stands. Klaus and the Life and Times of Joe Christmas is the perfect way to not only celebrate the holidays but also shine a light on what is most important during the holiday season, and that’s why it’s a must for your pull list this week. — Matthew Aguilar

The Old Guard: Force Multiplied #1

Written by Greg Rucka

Art by Leandro Fernandez

Published by Image Comics

The Old Guard was one of the best new series to emerge in 2017, presenting a set of near-immortal soldiers struggling with the unending conflicts of reality in an increasingly strange new century. It was brutal and poetic, often in the same moment, and that’s why it’s such a thrill to see it return for its second story in a planned trilogy. Force Multiplied picks up the pieces from a recent betrayal following new members of the team and those who were left behind as nobody is allowed to rest. Action fans will thrill to increasingly intense sequences filled with fast cars and even faster bullets, but the character work remains the central draw of this series. Even the most quiet individuals provide an intriguing perspective through a blend of flashbacks, carefully crafted dialogue, and expressions. If you missed out on the first round of The Old Guard, now is the time to catch up as the second installment only improves on what was already an incredible comic book. — Chase Magnett

Skulldigger and Skeleton Boy #1

Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Tonci Zonjic

Published by Dark Horse Comics

Jeff Lemire’s Black Hammer universe continues to expand with Skulldigger + Skeleton Boy, two all-new characters previously teased in the series’ encyclopedia compilation a few months ago. Judging by the preview artwork released so far, this series will be much more “grounded” and grittier than the other Black Hammer titles — if that just so happens to be your cup of tea. Either way, the overwhelming majority of Black Hammer spinoffs have always ended up smash hits so go ahead and bet on Skulldigger + Skeleton Boy this week. — Adam Barnhardt

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #1

Written by Charles Soule

Art by Will Sliney

Published by Marvel Comics

There certainly is no shortage of Star Wars content to consume in the time leading up to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but this debut issue of The Rise of Kylo Ren certainly has a lot to look forward to. The first chapter in this miniseries is set to chronicle Ben Solo’s turn to the Dark Side, as the legacy of Darth Vader plays a very specific role. Whether Kylo is redeemed or turns to the Dark Side through the events of The Rise of Skywalker, this miniseries will be something worth keeping an eye on. — Jenna Anderson

Suicide Squad #1

Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Bruno Redondo

Published by DC Comics

Since becoming one of DC’s highest-profile properties, Suicide Squad has gone through a number of relaunches that are hard to distinguish from each other. Here’s yet another relaunch, but this one looks like it may be different. Tom Taylor is taking over as writer, hot off of his popular DCeased event series. Books like DCeased and Injustice have shown Taylor is capable of going to extremes, but his X-Men Red run (which some of us consider the best X-Men story of the past decade) showed he’s also capable of bringing great empathy to a team setting. Here he’s working with artist Bruno Redondo to assemble a squad that includes fan favorites like Harley Quinn, King Shark, and Deadshot, as well as some fresh new characters. This looks like the beginning of a bright new era for Suicide Squad. — Jamie Lovett

Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #6

Written by Matt Fraction

Art by Steve Lieber

Published by DC Comics

If you’re not already reading Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen, my first question would be: Do you enjoy superhero comics? If so, then please take a look at our preview for this week’s issue and seriously consider catching up on the best superhero series of 2019. With a creative team like this, it’s no surprise that each issue is filled with genuine belly laughs (not just the exaggerated emojis which really represent a small chuckle at best). However, the series also delivers surprising smarts and a lot of affection for the superhero genre. This issue is filled with loving homages and plenty of clever twists that comment both on narrative tropes and current affairs. It’s the sort of single issue that rewards re-reading, and already feels like an evergreen series. If you’re looking to treat yourself with Christmas just around the corner, then look no further, you won’t find a better pal in comics than Jimmy Olsen. — Chase Magnett

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl: Powers Of A Squirrel

Written by Ryan North

Art by Erica Henderson

Published by Marvel Comics

One of Marvel’s most entertaining series recently came to a close in The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, but if you only recently jumped on board, the good news is there’s plenty more to enjoy. Marvel is releasing The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl‘s first eight issues in a new trade titled Powers of a Squirrel, and trust me when I say that you will find it hard not to laugh and smile at Doreen and her oddball team’s amazing adventures. If you have read these stories, this is also the perfect chance to get someone else hooked on the character and her delightful world. If you’re looking for something fun and charming, Squirrel Girl has got you covered. — Matthew Aguilar

Wonder Woman: Dead Earth #1

Writing and art by Daniel Warren Johnson

Published by DC Black Label

What do you get when you drop Wonder Woman in a post-apocalyptic setting? Wonder Woman: Dead Earth. The new DC Black Label comic by Daniel Warren Johnson sees Wonder Woman waking up in a version of the DC’s Earth that’s rebuilding after a nuclear apocalypse. What comes next is Wonder Woman meets Mad Max: Fury Road, not just in setting and concept but in the energy the comic exudes. Johnson is known for his kinetic artwork on creator-owned titles like Extremity and Murder Falcon. He’s bringing that same style to Dead Earth and it shines a whole new light on Wonder Woman. If you’re looking for an exciting new take on DC’s premier heroine, look no further. — Jamie Lovett