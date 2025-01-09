Marvel Rivals’ Most Hated Character Is Also Picked the Most

Marvel Rivals is in the midst of hyping up “Season One,” which will add three new maps, an all-new Doom Match game mode, but also four new heroes into the game with the addition of the Fantastic Four. Players are still diving into the superhero PVP shooter to play against Marvel’s greatest superheroes and villains as over 20 million players have logged in since launch. With the new heroes joining the fray, players may expand their character choices and perhaps move on from their main to try someone else, which will no doubt feel different after seeing Mister Fantastic’s abilities. Before the new characters arrive though, Marvel Rivals recently updated their Hero Hot List, and some stunning evidence about particular characters’ rates has been released, including the most picked hero.

At the very top of the list is none other than Jeff the Land Shark. That’s right, the strategist character is despised by the masses for its unmatched power on the field, struck gold when it came to pick rate amongst players. According to the Hero Hot List, Jeff the Land Shark sits comfortably at #1 with a 21.18% pick rate, around 2% more than Venom’s 19.09%. If we were to take the last established player number from Marvel Rivals, which was 20 million, the number of players who have picked Jeff the Land Shark would be around 4.34 million. While these numbers might seem surprising to some (let’s face it, we’ve all played as the little guy), another piece of evidence also stands out.

Out of all of the win rates, both in Competitive and Quickplay modes, Jeff the Lank Shark comes in almost dead last. In these modes on PC, the win rates range from 44.38% to 45.39%. To gain some perspective, the character Mantis is as the top of the ranking with a 56.03% win rate. Jeff the Lank Shark has the lowest win rate among the seven strategists by a large margin as well, and the only one below 50%. It’s important to note that the character has the highest pick rate, so the data spans more, given that many players choose him over others.

If we add the win rates to the number of players who chose Jeff the Land Shark, the data shows that 1.8 million out of the four million Jeff players win their matches. That means that 2.2 million don’t win their matches, which is pretty shocking, considering the advantage he has early on in Season Zero. Of note, a nerf on Jeff the Land Shark’s Ultimate will be coming to Season One, we could see these numbers change for better or worse very soon.