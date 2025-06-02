Everything We Know About Thor Is Changing (& It Could Have Huge Impact the Marvel Universe)

The fall of the Immortal Thor will lead to a rebirth for the ages. July will see the release of Immortal Thor #25, the final issue of the series. The final story arc has the ominous title of “Death of the Immortal Thor,” and if you couldn’t tell from the name, it would appear that the God of Thunder will end up deceased. But it’s hard to keep an Asgardian God down for long. Marvel teased that writer Al Ewing had more plans for Thor, and we recently learned that involved a new volume of Thor launching in August. However, there is a larger mystery at play.

August’s Thor #1 is by writer Al Ewing and artist Pasqual Ferry, who has a long history with the Thunder God. Ferry collaborated with writer Matt Fraction for a fan-favorite run on Thor back in the 2010s. The comic drops the “Immortal” aspect of the title as Marvel promises that Thor signifies a major shift in Ewing’s overall narrative while setting up a captivating new status quo for the God of Thunder.

“Since the very first issue of Immortal Thor, Thor’s been facing the end of his tale… but that was only the end of Act One,” Ewing explained. “As the next chapter begins, Thor must face threats he’s never faced, from a place he’s never been… until now. Is he alive? Is he dead? Is he immortal… or much, much more? You’ll have to join us to find out.”

The synopsis and main cover for Thor #1 introduce a mystery as to what exactly happened to Thor after he died. There is a silhouetted figure walking among citizens on a busy street, alluding to Thor becoming a mortal man, similar to when Donald Blake was the host of Thor. The silhouette also has the words “A Legend Walks Among Us…” printed on it.

THOR #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by ALEX ROSS

On Sale 8/27

The Norse Myths tell of Gods who walked the Earth, doing great deeds for the mortals who believed in them. But Asgard isn’t real, and never was. The Gods never soared in our skies, never stood with our heroes, never fought for kindness or justice. It was all just a story. Nobody’s coming to help us. But somewhere in the city… a man is waking up.

A man with a hammer.

Recent issues of Immortal Thor have focused on Thor’s growing awareness of his own mortality, despite his godhood, while simultaneously expanding the cast of characters who could potentially carry on his legacy. This includes introducing various versions of Thor and the resurrection of his son Magni from an alternate timeline, providing multiple possible directions for the series following the Thunder God’s prophesied fall.

It will be interesting to see what Al Ewing and Pasqual Ferry are cooking up in this new volume of Thor. We’ve seen a human serving as the host of Thor in the past, but from all indications, this is something entirely new that hasn’t been seen in Thor’s 60+ year history.

What are you hoping for out of August’s Thor #1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!