Top 10 Marvel Sibling Duos (and Duels)

It often feels like Marvel Comics is bursting at the seams, with more characters than we can keep track of. Naturally, this means there are all sorts of relationships happening among the pages, from classic enemy situations to besties for life. Then there are the siblings, a dynamic that can cross the boundaries between love and hate. On several occasions, Marvel has created a sibling duo who cannot get along, though they can’t always be defined as enemies either. There’s a lot that can be said about the siblings in Marvel, with some of them being more complicated than others.

Most readers can agree that family drama can get intense, and that’s at the best of times. Throw superpowers and the fate of the world into the mix, and well…you get some memorable stories and arcs! At least Marvel knows how to keep readers entertained while throwing in a whole lot of drama to keep their characters busy. Here are some of the more memorable sibling pairs of the Marvel Universe.

10) Franklin & Valeria Richards

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Franklin and Valeria Richards are a famous and powerful duo hailing from Marvel Comics. However, they’re probably better known for being part of a larger team, the Fantastic Four family. They’re the children of Sue Storm and Reed Richards, which probably speaks volumes about their potential and abilities.

These two may be young, but they’ve had a complicated journey in Marvel Comics. Franklin was born with cosmic powers powerful enough to change reality itself. As a very young child, he used these powers to send his stillborn sister to another timeline, effectively saving her. It’s complicated, to say the least. The two have since been united in the prime universe. Unfortunately, Franklin has been having a lot of problems with his powers lately, or lack thereof. Meanwhile, Valeria is one of the sharpest minds in Marvel. She’s a super-genius with invisibility and projection powers, so she’s got a bit of both worlds, as far as her parents are concerned.

9) Wanda & Lorna

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Wanda Maximoff and Lorna Dane may sound like an odd pair, especially as most might not see them as siblings. There was a brief window in which Wanda and Lorna were half-sisters. Lorna is the daughter of Magneto, so when Wanda’s story included Magneto as her father, these two obviously became related. Both sisters are incredibly powerful, to say the least. Polaris lives up to her name and her heritage, having a strong affinity for magnetism manipulation.

Interestingly, these two still share a bond, despite the truth coming out. They may not be related by blood, but Scarlet Witch and Polaris still consider themselves sisters. It’s an endearing thought, and an important thing to see in a world that is so often torn apart by differences. Lorna’s acceptance and love of Wanda are particularly important given Wanda’s history with mutants.

8) Colossus & Magik

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

At a glance, Piotr Rasputin and Illyana Rasputina may not seem like siblings, but they very much are. Also known as Colossus and Magik, these two siblings have led very different lives in Marvel Comics. It doesn’t help that they both have pretty different ability sets, which are partially responsible for the separation.

Colossus is famously capable of turning into organic steel, making him incredibly strong and tough. Meanwhile, Magik combines magic and mutations in a single body. She can teleport and has access to sorcery. This is related to how she got trapped in Limbo for seven years. On the bright side, it gave her plenty of access and time to perfect her magical abilities.

7) T’Challa & Shuri

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

For every set of siblings that don’t get along, there’s at least one pair with a strong and healthy bond. Enter T’Challa and Shuri. These two have an incredibly close and sweet bond. It’s the type of sibling relationship where they can lightly tease one another without causing lasting hurt feelings.

T’Challa was born and raised to be a leader. He was trained to become the king of Wakanda, but he also stepped up to play a leading role for the Avengers on several occasions. Meanwhile, Shuri is a brilliant mind who has forged her own path in life. She may have donned the Black Panther suit, but she found a way to make it her own.

6) Scott & Alex Summers

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Even casual Marvel fans know all about Scott Summers, aka Cyclops. However, fewer fans may be aware of the fact that Scott has a pretty complicated and extensive family. For example, he has a younger brother, Alex. It’s safe to say that these two do not see eye to eye, even in the best of times.

Alex and Scott lost their parents at a young age, and they were separated and put into different living situations. Scott went to an orphanage, while Alex was adopted by the Blanding family. Unfortunately, this means that Alex was constantly monitored and manipulated by Mister Sinister. As an adult, Alex would manifest his powers and become known as Havok. While the two have since begun working on the same side/team, they really don’t get along all that well.

5) Gamora & Nebula

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

When fans think of complicated sibling relationships in Marvel, they’re probably thinking of two or two pairs. Gamora and Nebula are one such duo. Both were taken in and “raised” by Thanos, and we can all see how well that turned out for them. Naturally, they were raised for rivalry, with Thanos pitting the two against one another.

As adults, the two have worked hard to figure things out. It wouldn’t be fair or accurate to say that they have a healthy or stable relationship, but at least they’re not always at each other’s throats anymore. It’s progress! A growing sisterly bond has been making itself known, and it’s something many of us are rooting for.

4) Wiccan & Speed

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Billy Kaplan and Tommy Shepherd may not have been raised together (the second time around), but they are still siblings. Their story is a bit complicated. They are the reincarnated children of Scarlet Witch and Vision, which is already a lot to take in. Their souls were reabsorbed by Mephisto, allowing them to come back as heroes.

Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan, has dangerous and powerful abilities. Some would say that his abilities are like his mother’s, but we’re not entirely certain if their magical abilities share the same origin. Meanwhile, Tommy Shepherd takes after his uncle and is another classic speedster of the superhero realm. More than that, Tommy can even process things at a faster rate.

Side note: since his introduction, Billy has added even more to this complicated family, as he fell in love with, and eventually married, Teddy Altman (Hulkling/Emperor Dorrek-Vell).

3) Wanda & Pietro

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wanda and Pietro Maximoff are arguably two of the most famous siblings in Marvel history. They’re twins, and boy, have they had a complicated history in the comics. Their parentage has been retconned more than once, leading to some confusion. For a time, they were Magneto’s biological children, but that has since been undone (much to the disappointment of many fans).

It’s safe to say that Wanda and Pietro are incredibly powerful siblings, though their powers couldn’t be more different. Wanda, aka the Scarlet Witch, has the power to manipulate reality itself. Meanwhile, Pietro, aka Quicksilver, is a famous speedster of Marvel. Wanda and Pietro have been at the center of some of Marvel’s biggest events, including House of M. It’s safe to say that every mutant knows who these two are.

2) Johnny & Sue Storm

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Johnny and Sue Storm are another iconic duo in Marvel Comics. This sibling pair makes up half of the Fantastic Four team, so it is easy to lose sight of what their relationship does for the Marvel Universe. They have always shared a close bond, which is how they ended up in space together alongside the rest of the team.

We all know what happened next, as the two came back to Earth with powers. Johnny came back with the ability to light his body into plasma, earning him the name the Human Torch. Meanwhile, Sue gained a couple of different abilities that work together. She can make herself and others invisible, and she can create powerful force fields. These two are part of the most recent addition to the MCU, though their adventure took place in a different universe.

1) Thor & Loki

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Thor and Loki are easily the most famous and contentious sibling relationship in all of Marvel Comics. Thor is the biological son of Odin, while Loki is Odin’s adopted son. Their origin stories are much more complicated than that, of course. Thor has more parents in the mix than he initially realized, and most readers are familiar with how Loki learned his truth.

These two may have been raised together in Asgard, but that doesn’t mean they magically get along. Thor has always adored and loved his brother, for the most part. Unfortunately, Loki often has trouble getting past his jealousy and feelings of inadequacy, though it has happened a time or two. The MCU has also shown a similar version of this story, with different bumps in the road.