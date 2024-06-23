Ultimate Spider-Man Reveals How Marvel Hero Gets His Name

The first arc of Ultimate Spider-Man put a new spin on the Spider-Man mythos. First, a teen Tony Stark of the Ultimates sent Peter Parker a picotech suit and the radioactive spider that should have bit him 20 years earlier (were it not for the intervention of Reed Richards, the Maker). Then Peter's daughter, May, inspired his "less scary, more cool" red-and-blue costume, and his superhero ally — Harry Osborn, operating as the masked vigilante the Green Goblin — imparted those words of wisdom: "With great power comes great responsibility." But it's not until the wall-crawler gets his name that Ultimate Spider-Man's origin story is complete.

This week's Ultimate Spider-Man #6, written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Marco Checchetto, finds the still-unnamed spider man and the Green Goblin making their move against Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime, to expose the secrets behind the Maker's Council. Harry has officially adopted the "Green Goblin" moniker bestowed upon him by the press, but Peter is without a codename.

The enhanced Kingpin pummels the red-and-blue-suited superhero, leaving him beaten and bruised. Peter confides in his wife, Mary Jane, and their son, Richard, what May already knows: dad is a costumed crime-fighter. "This has to be a family secret," the Parker patriarch says, one that no one else besides Tony and Harry knows — not even Peter's (still alive!) journalist Uncle Ben. "What am I supposed to call you when you're in costume?" Mrs. Parker asks her husband. Putting her hand to the spider emblem on his chest, MJ says: "Isn't it obvious? You're Spider-Man."

With that, the newly-christened Spider-Man swings into action to wrap up his six-issue origin story. Look out — here comes the SPIDER-MAN! Here's what's still ahead in coming issues of Ultimate Spider-Man, including the return of the new Ultimates and Kingpin's Sinister Six:

Ultimate Spider-Man #7 (July 31, 2024)

THE ULTIMATES RETURN! NEW ARC STARTS HERE! After their intense battle with the Kingpin, Green Goblin and Spider-Man both know they aren't as ready to reshape the world as they hoped. Harry and Peter get to work, while Ben and Jonah work on "the truth"… And problems for their resistance arise when the ULTIMATES return!

Ultimate Spider-Man #8 (August 21, 2024)

KINGPIN'S SINISTER SIX! Kingpin gathers a team to deal with his masked-vigilante problem… But a group of super villains isn't the only challenge Spider-Man will face! Meanwhile, Green Goblin joins forces with…Doc Ock?

Ultimate Spider-Man #9 (September 25, 2024)

THE SINISTER SIX MAKE THEIR FIRST STRIKE! But WHO are the Sinister Six? The first member throws down with Spider-Man and Green Goblin in this action-packed issue! Plus, with Tony Stark's return, Peter must also explore the limitations of his new suit…