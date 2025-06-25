Ultimate Spider-Man Proves Why It’s the Crown Jewel of Marvel

Marvel’s Ultimate Universe has been a breath of fresh air across the board, but Ultimate Spider-Man has been in a tier all on its own. To understand why, one need look no further than Ultimate Spider-Man #18. Every character has something memorable and important to contribute to the whole, while the same is true of key concepts and story threads that all feel like they are leading somewhere meaningful. The artwork captivates as much as the dialogue, and even after almost 20 issues, the series still finds ways to subvert one’s assumptions and expectations. Ultimate Spider-Man continues to be the crown jewel of Marvel’s Ultimate kingdom, and that’s likely not going to change anytime soon.

Jonathan Hickman has never had an issue with building an extensive cast of characters within a story, but it’s the attention he pays to each of those characters along the way that stands out, especially when you look upon the bigger picture and realize that none of the subplots ever manage to overwhelm the central character. This issue alone includes further exploration of the Mysterios, the evolving relationship between Richard and Felicia, and what Otto’s been up to, in addition to what’s happening with Wilson Fisk, and yet Peter, MJ, and his immediate family are still unquestionably driving the car.

No character feels disposable or simply there for continuity’s sake, and each interaction is rewarding unto itself. Ben Parker continues to be one of the most brilliant shifts in Peter’s story and family dynamic, and it’s a joy seeing him interact with not only MJ and May but also J. Jonah Jameson, who has been yet another revelation in this switched-up universe. That’s even before we get to Harry Osborn and Gwen Stacy, who feel miles away from any shackles of fate they once held in the 616, and they are flourishing in every conceivable way.

Harry’s got all the baggage with his father like before, but he’s channeled it in a different way this time around, and it’s changed his friendship with Peter and his relationship with Gwen. Speaking of change, Gwen’s shift is a sight to behold, and watching the various members of this ancient collective clash in ideals, approach, and purpose is endlessly compelling, as is Gwen’s ability to forcefully steer the ship forward, whether the rest want to or not.

We’ll get to one last key sequence in a minute, but first, I want to praise the magnificent work of artist Marco Checchetto, colorist Erick Arciniega, and letterer Cory Petit. This issue bounces between contentious exchanges and almost breezy battles under the New York skyline, and it all pops off the page with the same intensity and vibrancy regardless of locale or circumstance. Checchetto gets a chance to truly showcase how much of a natural he is as a Spider-Man artist, mixing in some of those classic Spidey-swings and maneuvers but with a modern flair. Arciniega’s colors are brilliant throughout, shifting from murky greens and browns to bold purples and reds on a dime, and it all looks flawlessly cohesive and of the same world.

That brings us to one of the book’s final sequences involving Richard and Felicia, and the artwork shifts yet again, embracing the shadow-heavy blacks and greys and pairing them with the stark white of Richard’s suit. Then there’s the context of what this particular scene means, and while I won’t spoil this scene here, what I will say is I always loveit when a story delivers a twist and then lays out immediately why it makes all the sense in the world while not undoing everything that came before.

Ultimate Spider-Man is a force to be reckoned with in every sense of the term, and thanks to meaningful stakes, a sense of heart and family at its core, and truly stunning artwork across the board, it will continue to deliver at an absurdly high bar.

Rating: 5 out of 5

