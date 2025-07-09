How The Ultimates Completely Changed the Avengers for Modern Readers

In 2002 writer Mark Millar set out to write a new take on the Avengers in the at the time original Ultimate Universe. With the fallout of the September 11th attack the previous year, the world was in a new spot. With the United States having fears of terrorism at an all time high, the citizens were now more focused on the military far more, for better or worse. Millar decided to create the team calling them The Ultimates and depicting them as if the Avengers were a government regulated team against acts of terrorism. It was a controversial move that would make for one of the most-uncompromising and interesting takes on the team of all time — and the impact continues to this day.

As popular as he is controversial, Millar created The Ultimates as a commentary of the abundant use of militarization in the United States at the time. It made sense for the United States to act that was at the time but it quickly started showing the cracks for many. He started by keeping Captain America as the leader and used the same characteristics as seen before. As well as rounding out the team with Iron Man, Thor, The Hulk, Giant-Man, and The Wasp the team a near clone of the original Avengers. Reinventing Hawkeye and Black Widow both as black ops assassins for S.H.I.E.L.D., the team was set. Along with brief publicity appearances from Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch. The current series by Deniz Camp has a similar lineup but is far different and a lot healthier as a team.

Not Your Typical Avengers

Outside of Captain America, everyone else was reimagined ever so slightly. Cap’s major difference was that he was frozen for an ever longer period of time and that he was a bit more abrasive. He would still fight for the values of everyone he’s cared for and never met all the same. Tony Stark was still a rich billionaire with a tumor in his brain slowly killing him. Wanting to spend the remaining five years of his life doing good he became Iron Man. Whether he’s actually the Norse God of Thunder or not, Thor was hailed as the new messiah with a religion being based all around him. The Hulk was a neurotic scientist that couldn’t control his transformations. Hawkeye was a bit of a loudmouth and Widow was the strong silent type. Quicksliver and Scarlet Witch were their doing there own thing and the less said about that the better. Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne were already married with a few issues but Hank was Giant-Man and Janet could shrink as it was her mutant ability. Adding Nick Fury who remained the same but now looked like Samuel L. Jackson, this was our main cast.

With each character bringing something new to the table, we had our team made up of egos that didn’t gel together. With rumors of a remaining Nazi cell in control of alien tech, The Ultimates have their first threats. Being officially selected by George W. Bush as the premiere super team of the United States, The Ultimates were the heroes for the job. With the Hulk’s love interest Betty Ross as the public relations person hardly giving Bruce the time of day, his rage was building. Thinking the two should be together as well as getting insults from the rest of the team as being off-putting, the team’s first threat revealed itself, as one of their own.

Their Greatest Threats Are Themselves

The Hulk was the teams first threat and they battled it out with him in Manhattan. They team became an overnight sensation to the public and kept Banner’s identity a secret. This only added to the rest of the teams egos as they took down the Hulk. With one member down in confinement until necessary, their next was Giant-Man who had abused his wife Janet. After the rest of the team heard of this news the teamed up to take him out and once again the team was fractured and the Nazi’s made their attack. Already with tensions high, the team along with Shield units fought the attack with the Hulk helping their side in the battle. This version of the Avengers were always at odds with each other and it represented the real world perfectly. After all, this was a time when neighbors mistrusted each other and every one was high alert for the next threat. Even in quiet moments, everything felt like it was at odds with something and through this story, Marvel captured reality perfectly.

Beyond how the story reflected the real world, however, The Ultimates also humanized the Avengers in a way that was somewhat missing previously. That is something that has continued even into more mainstream Avengers stories. We even have more “ultimate” Avengers stories, thanks to the new Ultimate Universe which currently has been a hit. Much like the original, a massive crossover is brewing, and we’re excited to see it. Although the current team has a better dynamic the original The Ultimates is a masterpiece as well as a time capsule of what the world was like after the greatest act of terrorism on American soil — and much like the continued impact of 9/11 on the United States, The Ultimates still has impact on Marvel’s heroes even now.

