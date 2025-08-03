Ultimates Introduces Two Classic Avengers (And One Classic X-Men Villain)

The Ultimates, like every single issue it releases, only continues to ramp higher and higher. Its first thirteen issues saw the introduction of an insane number of heroes, from Avengers mainstays like She-Hulk, Ant-Man, and the Wasp, to other less “essential” characters like Luke Cage and America Chavez. It’s given all of them the Ultimate Universe twist, like Ultimate Hawkeye being an entirely new character named Charli Ramsey. Issue #14 decided to expand the cast even more, introducing not only two classic Avengers, but also one of the X-Men’s most dangerous villains. Ultimate Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver have officially joined the game, and they did so under the tutelage and control of Emma Frost, the White Queen.

The Twins are Back in Town

The Ultimates have been making massive waves in their resistance, and they’re only gaining more support as they continue to fight. Even the once thought untouchable elites have started to fear the damage they’re doing, and decided they have to do something about it. The CEO of Roxxon brought together the heads of Alchemax, Hammer, A.I.M., and Midas Inc to propose a way to get rid of the Ultimates once and for all. He’s asked them all to split the bill, because he hired Emma Frost, head and founder of Frost’s School for Wayward Youngsters. Obviously, this is the corrupted, Ultimate Universe version of Charles Xavier’s school for mutant children, and while Professor X trained them to be heroes and fight for peace in a world that hated them, Emma groomed her students to be weapons for the elites of the Hellfire Club. Her children have never failed in a mission, and to deal with the Ultimates, she dispatched two of her best and brightest.

Speaking of the Ultimates, against Captain America’s better judgement, Hawkeye and him attacked a Roxxon energy plant. They easily took care of the hired mooks and employees guarding it, but just as Cap started to tell Hawkeye that they were too risky, Quicksilver tackled him away at mach four. While the young Quicksilver laid into Cap with a flurry of punches almost too fast to feel, Scarlet Witch descended from the sky. She used her probability manipulation to wreck all of Hawkeye’s equipment, and unfortunately for everyone, they’re not that great of a shot without aim assist. The two Ultimates got their butts handed to them on a silver platter, but the teenage menaces made the mistake of playing with their food, and you should never play with Captain America. Steve launched himself up and managed to knock out Wanda, and when Pietro responded by focusing on Cap, he had Hawkeye blow the pipeline, coating Quicksilver in crude fuel. Because of how much friction he generated while running, the fuel instantly ignited. Quicksilver’s natural abilities protected him from the heat, but the flames ate up his oxygen and he passed out. Cap and Hawkeye won by the skin of their teeth, and they had to wonder what they were going to do with some superpowered, clearly villain-trained teenagers.

New Ultimates or New Enemies?

Wanda and Pietro have been taken in by the Ultimates, but not even they have any idea what they’re going to do with them. They’re clearly just kids that can’t be older than fourteen or fifteen at most, but they’ve been trained by Emma’s corrupt school ever since they were able to walk after she “rescued” them from a Eurasian weapons lab. Emma Frost running that type of child soldier camp is already terrifying enough, but if she has more powerful kids like these two under her thumb, then things could get very bad for the Ultimates very, very quickly. Of course, this still leaves the question of what they’re going to do with the wonder twins. Obviously they’re going to try and turn them to their side, but will the Ultimates abide by sending actual children into the war they’re fighting? That’s assuming they can even get through to the kids, who very clearly have years of poison from the Hellfire Club in their ears. They may even fake being reformed to drag the Ultimates down.

At the end of the day, I’m super excited to see Wanda and Pietro join the comic, even if they’re not exactly heroes right now. It’s not like they started as Avengers right out of the gate anyways, as they chose to become heroes after being villains. It’s very likely we’ll see them take this same path in The Ultimates, and honestly, I’m just hyped to see what they choose to do.

The Ultimates #14 is on sale now!