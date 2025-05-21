The Ultimates Have a Spy in Their Ranks (But Who Is the Traitor?)

A surprising hero has turned their back on The Ultimates. Marvel’s version of the Avengers in the Ultimate Universe have been fighting to undo the evil deeds of The Maker. He’s responsible for creating this new Ultimate Universe, preventing many heroes from reaching their true destinies. The Ultimates have been recruiting members while striking at Maker’s council, but a fight against Hulk and his Immortal Weapons nearly ended tragically for the team. At least… that’s what they thought. As new truths come to the surface, a spy inside the Ultimates is also revealed. WARNING: Spoilers for The Ultimates #12 are below.

The Ultimates #12 comes from the creative team of Deniz Camp, Juan Frigeri, Federico Blee, and Travis Lanham. Most of the issue deals with Tony Stark/Iron Lad revealing that Doom (Ultimate Reed Richards) has been keeping a secret from the team. That secret involves what really happened when the Ultimates fought Hulk. Instead of the team barely escaping with their lives when Doom teleported them away, the Ultimates were actually slaughtered by Hulk and his Immortal Weapons. The only reason they’re alive is because Doom used the Immortus Engine to rewind time and save their lives.

If learning that knowledge wasn’t tragic enough, a side story features Director Nick Fury of H.A.N.D. speaking to a spy inside the Ultimates. The spy recaps the Ultimates meeting where they laid all their secrets on the table. Iron Lad, Doom, and Captain America agree that the Ultimates cannot continue operating like they have been if they expect to defeat Maker in six months. They need to evolve into something bigger and start taking input from the entire team. Say goodbye to Ultimates 2.0 and hello to the Ultimates 3.0.

Marvel reveals the traitor inside the Ultimates

image credit: marvel comics

The final pages of Ultimates #12 reveal that Janet Van Dyne/Wasp has made a deal with Nick Fury, betraying her teammates in the Ultimates. Wasp says that Fury has made assurances that she and her husband, Hank Pym/Giant-Man, will be spared. We see Fury and Wasp speaking inside Fury’s offices on the H.A.N.D. helicarrier, with Wasp shrunken down with Pym Particles to stand inside Fury’s open hand. As long as Wasp tells Fury everything that happens inside the Ultimates, she has his guarantee that he’ll keep his word.

Fury thanks Wasp for participating in H.A.N.D.’s informant program, and that he’ll be in touch. This is a troubling development for the Ultimates, who were finally starting to get on the same program and work together. Ultimates 3.0 is now underway, but they’re about to be brought down from within. That is, if we can truly believe that Wasp is working with H.A.N.D. She could be a double agent, gathering intel on the Ultimates’ enemies in order to more easily defeat them.

Future issues tease the introductions of Ultimate Scarlet Witch and Ultimate Quicksilver. The sibling duo have been both villains and heroes in the main Marvel Universe, but with the Ultimates looking to expand their network, they likely need Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver together on their side.

What did you think of Ultimates #12, and has Wasp truly turned against our heroes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!