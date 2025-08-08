The 10 Most Important Marvel Characters You’ve Never Heard Of

Marvel Comics has created thousands of characters over its long and storied publication history. From virtuous heroes to cruel villains, Marvel has some of the most unforgettable and beloved characters in all of fiction. However, with so many characters, it is perhaps not surprising that there are some who have slipped through the cracks and fallen into obscurity. While these characters may not be familiar to many Marvel fans, they have had a significant influence on the Marvel Universe. Several played a key role in shaping some of Marvel’smore memorable characters, while others quietly maintain the universal order. Although they may not have the star power of Spider-Man or Iron Man, nonetheless, these characters deserve their moment in the spotlight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From failed legacy heroes to forgotten villains, these are the characters that have helped shape the Marvel Universe into what it is today, even if their contributions are no longer remembered.

10) Lucifer

image courtesy of marvel comics

One of the most recognizable attributes of Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, is his reliance on a wheelchair. However, most people are unaware of how he lost the use of his legs in the first place. The villain responsible was the alien Lucifer, who has tried on multiple occasions to take over the Earth. Lucifer met Charles long before he assembled the X-Men. He used a machine to brainwash a Tibetan village, but Charles used his telepathic powers to free the villagers and incite a rebellion. Furious that his plan was foiled, Lucifer hurled a boulder at Charles, which left the mutant permanently paralyzed. Despite his impact on the Professor X’s life, Lucifer has rarely been seen and is mostly forgotten.

9) New Warriors

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

The New Warriors are a team of superpowered teenagers. Their original roster was Night Thrasher, Nova, Speedball, Namorita, Firestar, and Justice. In many different incarnations over the years, the team hasfought numerous villains and saved the world on countless occasions. Possibly their most significant impact on the Marvel Universe was also their lowest moment. When the team, at the time consisting of Night Thrasher, Namorita, Speedball, and Microbe, attempted to apprehend the villain Nitro, the explosive mutant released a massive burst of energy. The explosion killed most of the members, as well as 600 civilians and 60 children in a nearby school. This disaster motivated the US Government to enact the Super-Human Registration Act, which directly led to the events of Civil War. Since then, several other versions of the original adolescent team have emerged, hoping to fix the group’s tarnished legacy.

8) Sleepwalker

image courtesy of marvel comics

In the Marvel Universe, many heroes protect the Earth and the galaxy, but there is only one hero who defends the world of dreams. Rick Sheridan, a college student, was experimented on by the villain Cobweb. The experiment caused Rick to be bonded with an astral entity called Sleepwalker. Now, when Rick falls asleep, Sleepwalker takes control of his body and fights crime in New York and the Mindscape. The Mindscape is the dimension that borders the line between dreams and reality. Sleepwalker fights monsters that try to escape into the real world or corrupt the minds of humanity. Although most people haven’t heard of him, the Marvel Universe can rest easy thanks to the Sleepwalker.

7) Thunderstrike

image courtesy of marvel comics

Eric Materson was an architect who was caught in the crossfire of a battle between Thor and the villain Mongoose. To save his life, Thor merged with the mortal, and the two shared a body, with Eric as Thor’s human alter ego. However, when Thor killed Loki, Odin punished his son by separating Thor and Eric and transferring the god’s powers to Eric. As the new Thor, Eric partook in one of Marvel’s most significant story arcs ever, “The Infinity Gauntlet,” which inspired the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga. When Thor got Mjolnir and his powers back, Odin gave Eric an enchanted mace with similar power. Taking on the name Thunderstrike, Eric continued his life as a superhero until he tragically died fighting the evil god, Seth.

6) Grand Director

image courtesy of marvel comics

After Steve Rogers was frozen in ice in the 1940s, another Captain America took his place. Bill Burnside grew up obsessed with the exploits of Captain America. When Steve was presumed dead, Bill became the next Captain America. Bill underwent plastic surgery to resemble his hero and legally changed his name to Steve Rogers. He also took an untested replica of Captain America’s super soldier serum. Bill was Captain America during the 1950s until the serum drove him insane. The US government put Bill in suspended animation to contain him. While he was asleep, the original Captain America returned. When Bill escaped his imprisonment, the effects of the serum drove him to become a right-wing Neo-Nazi supervillain called the Grand Director. He tried to kill his former hero several times. Bill was created by Marvel writers to retroactively explain why there were Captain America stories during the 1950s, the time he was supposedly frozen in ice.

5) ForgetMeNot

image courtesy of marvel comics

Xabi, aka ForgetMeNot, is a member of the X-Men whose mutant power is to be a forgettable person. The moment Xabi exits anyone’s line of sight, they instantly forget he ever existed. He can use this power to influence people’s behavior through subliminal messaging. As a member of the X-Men for six years, Xabi saved his teammates dozens of times from threats like the Brood and the Sentinels by working behind the scenes to sabotage their dastardly operations – and yet, none of the X-Men remember him. In fact, he died sacrificing his life to save the mutant nation of Krakoa from the villain Nimrod. Although his fellow mutants forgot him, Xabi was eventually brought back to life by a group of X-Men called the Five, who used their combined power to resurrect numerous deceased mutants. Sadly, even after being resurrected, Xabi’s powers are still in effect, so no one celebrated his return.

4) Doctor Nemesis

image courtesy of marvel comics

Born in 1906, James Bradley, aka Doctor Nemesis, was one of the first recorded mutants of the modern age. James’s mutant ability makes him a super-genius, which he has implemented to enhance his biological makeup. Thanks to genetic manipulation and cybernetic implants, James slowed his aging process to a crawl and gave himself enhanced vision. In 1939, James partnered with the scientist Phineas T. Horton, and together they built the android Human Torch, aka Jim Hammond, Marvel Comics’ very first superhero. During World War II, James acted as both a superhero and a supervillain. After the war ended, James attempted to redeem his villainous actions by becoming a Nazi hunter. In the present day, James is a member of the X-Men and is one of the team’s smartest members.

3) Quasar

image courtesy of marvel comics

Wendall Vaughn was a S.H.E.I.L.D. agent in charge of protecting powerful artifacts known as the Quantum Bands. When the terrorist group A.I.M. attacked, Wendall placed the bands on his arms to defend himself and his fellow agents. The bands give Wendall the power to manipulate energy to fire lasers and create constructs. Wendall was then chosen by the cosmic being, Eon, to be the Protector of the Universe. This role was previously held by Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel, before his death. As the hero Quasar, Wendall is one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel Universe and has battled cosmic threats like Thanos. He has been a member of the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, but never achieved the same popularity as his teammates.

2) Blue Marvel

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Adam Brashear, aka Blue Marvel, is one of the most overlooked Marvel heroes despite his impact on the universe. Adam was a scientist in the 1960s who was exposed to antimatter energy, which gave him the powers of super strength, super speed, flight, and energy projection. With these powers, Adam became the superhero Blue Marvel, protector of the innocent. However, facing egregious amounts of backlash as a Black man, he decided to retire. He eventually donned his superhero identity again in the present day to fight his arch-nemesis, Anti-Man. Adam is now one of Marvel’s heaviest hitters, as he is capable of trading blows with heroes like the Sentry and Hulk. However, he isn’t as well-known as either of them because he hasn’t been featured in nearly as many stories. Still, Blue Marvel’s most enduring impact will no doubt be that he helped inspire the next generation of superheroes due to his selfless nature.

1) Infinity

image courtesy of marvel comics

Many fans are familiar with Eternity, the omnipotent god that embodies the Marvel Universe and is the personification of time. However, most people are unaware of his equally powerful sister, Infinity. The abstract entity known as Infinity is the personification of space and the endless potential of existence. Infinity shares her brother’s role in maintaining the cosmic balance of order and chaos. As an entity representing existence, her greatest rival is her brother Oblivion, who embodies the void. She is also responsible for the creation of the hero Quasar’s Quantum Bands, which are used to protect the universe from destruction. Although she may not be as popular as her brother, the Marvel Universe would not exist without her there to help guide it.