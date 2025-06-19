Marvel’s Return to X-Men: Age of Apocalypse Teases Ms. Marvel’s Mutant Power (Exclusive)

Ms. Marvel‘s mutant powers are about to be unleashed. Kamala Khan is a recent addition to the X-Men. When her superpowers first manifested themselves, Ms. Marvel was labeled an Inhuman. It was only after the X-Men resurrected her that Ms. Marvel learned she was also a mutant. Since then, Ms. Marvel has fought alongside the X-Men to make the world a better place for humans and mutants alike. Ms. Marvel is learning firsthand what being an X-Man means when she’s whisked into a time-travel adventure in a set of Giant-Size one-shots. The latest takes readers back to the era of the Age of Apocalypse.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, C.F. Villa, Rafael Loureiro, Edgar Delgado, and VC’s Clayton Cowles. It takes place after Giant-Size X-Men #1, where Ms. Marvel was pulled into the timestream by Legion, who is looking to extinguish the future of mutantkind. After finally displaying her mutant power, Ms. Marvel was transported to the Age of Apocalypse. We find her speaking with Rogue, one of the co-leaders of the X-Men.

Ms. Marvel tells Rogue about discovering she is a mutant and how it set her life on fire. If things couldn’t get any worse, Legion and Ms. Marvel arrive in the Age of Apocalypse timeline right before its extinction. All Ms. Marvel wants is to go home, and she also whispers that she wishes she weren’t a mutant.

Rogue puts an exasperated hand to her face and tells Ms. Marvel she’s the second time-traveler she’s met this week. The first was Bishop, who traveled to the past in the original Age of Apocalypse event back in 1995. The X-Men are preparing to go to war against Apocalypse tomorrow to use the M’Kraan Crystal to remake their world, or die trying. But first, Rogue asks to see Ms. Marvel’s mutant power. The only problem is that Ms. Marvel can’t control it just yet. However, Rogue knows something about dangerous powers and tells Ms. Marvel to show her anyway as the preview comes to an end.

Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1 also includes a “Revelations” backup story by Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo that will lead directly into the duo’s six-part event series, X-Men of Apocalypse, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the series.

“The future is up for grabs. Kamala Khan has prevailed in her fight against Legion – but now the two are stuck in the darkest future of all: the Age of Apocalypse!” the description of Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1 reads. “Worse yet: It’s only hours from its inevitable end; if Kamala can’t find what’s left of the X-Men, she’ll burn in nuclear hellfire. Former enemies must learn to rely on one another as they journey through a land of charred bones and broken promises…but can Legion truly be trusted? And how far will Rogue go to teach Kamala the true meaning of mutant identity? Welcome back to the Age of Apocalypse – where no one survives the experience! PLUS: Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo team up for a Revelations backup tale that reveals a sinister secret about the Age of Apocalypse – one that will have dire consequences in the future! THE THIRD OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS!”

Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1 goes on sale Wednesday, June 25th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!