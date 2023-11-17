Z2 Reveals First Look at Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind Collector's Book (Exclusive)

Iron Maiden's groundbreaking studio album Piece of Mind was released in 1983, achieving critical and commercial success while also becoming a statement from what is one of rock's greatest bands. Now Iron Maiden is bringing that legendary album into the world of books courtesy of award-winning publisher Z2. Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind is a new commemorative book packed with comics, art, and testimonials from acclaimed writers, artists, actors, and musicians, all in celebration of the iconic group, and we've got an exclusive first look at the new book before it hits stores on November 21st below. You can pre-order the new edition right here.

Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind opens with an introduction from manager Rod Smallwood, and the book also features original stories for each of the album's nine tracks. Where Eagles Dare is written by Steven Grant (The Punisher) and illustrated by Carson Thorn (Batman the Barbarian), while Revelations is written by Bruce Dickinson with Tony Lee (Doctor Who) and illustrated by Damien Worm (The October Faction).

(Photo: Z2)

Flight of Icarus is written by Ivan Brandon (24Seven, Viking) and illustrated by Francesco Dossena (Dylan Dog), while Die With Your Boots On is written by Emmy-winning director and screenwriter Sacha Gervasi and illustrated by Christian Rosado. The Trooper is written by Antony Johnston (Atomic Blonde) and illustrated by Staz Johnson (Rogue Trooper),

(Photo: Z2)

Quest for Fire is written by metal authority Brian Posehn (writer, comedian, actor) with art by Michael Avon Oeming (Powers), while Sun and Steel is written by multiple World Fantasy Award-nominee Chris Roberson (iZombie) with art by Danijel Žeželj (Luna Park). To Tame a Land is written and illustrated by Alison Sampson (Hit-Girl).

"When the idea of a Piece of Mind 40th Anniversary graphic novel first came up, I felt it was the perfect medium to expand outside the confines of the songs and to create new storylines and new dimensions through short form narrative and imagery," says Bruce Dickinson. "With 'Revelations,' it allowed me to add more layers and dimensions to the lyrics and add a new twist."

(Photo: Z2)

"Equally as exciting," Dickinson continues, "was bringing together some of the top writers and illustrators in the industry who are all actual fans of the band, to add their own creative ideas inspired by the songs, Eddie, and the album itself. Z2 did a tremendous job in pulling this all together to create more than just a graphic novel, it's what I consider a work of art."

There are also original pieces of artwork by acclaimed illustrators between each story, and the talented roster includes Montos, Ghoulish Gary, Steve Chanks, Jan Meininghaus, Kyle Hotz, Jay Geldhof, Darin Hazmat, Travis Knight, Akirant and Nat Jones.

"The road to working with Iron Maiden began over 40 years ago for the Z2 staff, on both our turntables and in our sketchbooks. Iron Maiden's impact on art, music and culture is immeasurable and to get a chance to celebrate the legend and the lore of Piece of Mind with the band and management is an honor we don't take lightly," says Josh Bernstein, President of Z2. "I hope fans enjoy what has become an incredible global love letter to Iron Maiden."

(Photo: Z2)

Eisner and Harvey award-winning editor Rantz Hoseley put the project in context "If you had told me when I snuck out of the house at 16 to see the Piece of Mind tour in Spokane, that 40 years later I'd be working on this tribute... and getting a story from Bruce Dickinson to boot?! Well, that's one of those rare and precious moments in your creative career where you literally crash up against your youthful dreams coming true. Being entrusted by Maiden to edit this book has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime."

Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind will also have five variants available for collectors. The Trooper cover features the work of J.G. Jones (Y: The Last Man), and the Asylum Edition cover will feature artwork by Jason Edmiston. The Die With Your Boots on cover will be illustrated by Dan Mumford, and The Flight of the Icarus cover will be drawn by Martin Simmonds (The Department of Truth). There will also be an additional The Trooper Cutaway cover by Travis Knight. You can find all of the editions below.

(Photo: Z2)

● The standard edition graphic novel (HC) with cover art by Dan Mumford ($40.00).

● The FLIGHT OF ICARUS Edition featuring the standard edition graphic novel (HC) with cover art by Martin Simmonds – limited to only 3,000 copies and exclusive to Independent Comic Shops ($40.00).

● THE TROOPER Edition featuring the standard edition graphic novel (HC) with cover art by J.G. Jones – limited to 500 copies and exclusive to Project M/Revolver Magazine ($40.00).

● THE TROOPER Cutaway Edition featuring the standard edition graphic novel (HC) with cover art by Travis Knight – limited to 666 copies and exclusive to Rockabilia.com ($40.00).

● THE TROOPER Foil Card in sealed Collector's Case, art by Travis Knight – limited to 666 cards ($35.00).

● DELUXE Edition including the oversized graphic novel (HC) w/bonus pages and a POP-UP insert featuring cover art by Jason Edmiston encased in the Piece of Mind Asylum Clamshell box with locking Cell Door Action and three (3) Piece of Mind Art Prints Triptych set by Hydro 74, ($150.00) – website only.

● THE ASYLUM Edition includes the oversized graphic novel w/bonus pages and a POP-UP insert featuring cover art by Jason Edmiston, encased in the Piece of Mind Asylum Clamshell box with locking Cell Door Action, three (3) Piece of Mind Art Prints Triptych set by Hydro 74, one (1) 1983 Piece of Mind replica concert ticket, one (1) Die With Your Boots On Art Print, signed and numbered by Dan Mumford (only available to the first 500 orders), four (4) Iron Maiden Collectors Cards in a display case featuring the works of Dan Mumford, Jason Edmiston, J.G. Jones, and Martin Simmonds ($300.00). Additionally, The Asylum Edition includes one (1) Eddie Asylum Model Kit, which will be shipped separately.