Clayface: Celebrity Dirt #1 Captures The Batman Villain In All His Haunting Glory (Review)

Clayface is set to get a massive spotlight in DC Studios’ upcoming solo film, and now he’s stepping onto the stage in his very own solo series. In Clayface: Celebrity Dirt #1, the talented team of Jude Ellison S. Doyle, Fran Galan, Patricio Delpeche, and Tom Napolitano explores the man behind the villain from the viewpoint of a redemption story, though the problem is that it’s not the real Clayface at the center of that redemption story. The mystery of who is living his dream life and the reality of someone who is trying to attain that dream while also not letting go of who they are now is quite a compelling combination, and coupled with some truly outstanding artwork, makes for a Clayface story that delivers classic elements with a truly fresh spin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Clayface: Celebrity Dirt is as much, if not more, about Basil Karlo than it is about Clayface, though even when Basil is leading the show, . That’s part of the book’s magic overall, as the story explores Basil’s hopes and faults through the eyes of a populace that actually thinks Basil already achieved his big comeback, and yet no one attributes it to the real Basil. In fact, there’s the faintest impression that this could end up not actually being the real Basil once all is said and done, and the whole unreliable narrator suits the book extremely well.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

PROS CONS Doyle Captures Both Clayface and Basil Karlo Perfectly I Would Have Loved More Time With Basil And His Interactions In The City Galan and Delpeche’s Artwork is Haunting and Absolutely Stunning

Clayface: Celebrity Dirt Reintroduces the Real Basil Karlo

As the issue hits the halfway point, the story starts to move out of Clayface’s immediate setting and shift into a bigger cinematic story. There’s a classic Hollywood aspect to Basil’s hunt for answers in the city, especially when it comes to his various interactions with the city’s populace, though the real magic is captured through the avenue of television.

Doyle utilizes entertainment shows and news reports to convey the comeback of Basil Karlo, but they also find a way to quickly condense Basil’s time as a Batman villain and what the supposed real Basil has been up to, though the reader knows the person on TV isn’t the real deal.

Between the opening session and Basil’s random interactions with other people, you start to get a sense of what matters to Basil and how upsetting it is watching someone else live the life he’s dreamed of ever since becoming Clayface, and Doyle conveys this incredibly effectively over the book’s second half. Things leave off on a great hook as well, with Galan and Delpeche crafting a classic cinema vibe for the final scenario that sets the tone for what’s to come, and the lead-up to that confrontation is already hooking us for the main event.

Clayface Doesn’t Miss A Chance to Haunt Your Dreams

Just like the upcoming film, Celebrity Dirt embraces the more horror-leaning aspects of the character, and when it gets the chance, it can absolutely deliver a scene that will haunt your dreams. The book’s second page manages to do exactly that, and that’s only an appetizer of what’s to come later in the issue.

If creepy Clayface in a glass box wasn’t off-putting enough, Galan and Delpeche go the extra mile for a haunting page that might be one of the creepiest and well-executed ambush scenes in recent memory. If you saw Clayface as non-threatening, this is the series for you, and you will quickly find yourself saying goodbye to that notion.

Doyle also has fun with Clayface’s extensive ability set, allowing fans to see Clayface as a genuine threat in a number of unique scenarios. That includes a scene where Clayface’s disturbing faces fill the page, and that’s only continued in the brutal scene right after. Clayface pulls no punches, and while the final few pages might not feature the Basil Karlo we know, I can’t wait to see how this particular scenario is resolved. Not only is the artwork absolutely stunning throughout, but there’s a compelling character at the heart of this story, and the story itself is one that brings familiar and incredibly fresh elements to the iconic villain we all know, and I need more Clayface as soon as possible.

Published By: DC Comics

Written By: Jude Ellison S. Doyle

Art By: Fran Galan

Colored By: Patricio Delpeche

Lettered By: Tom Napolitano

Clayface: Celebrity Dirt #1 is in comic stores now.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!