Godzilla vs. America: New York City #1 Is as Much Godzilla Fun as Citizens Could Ask for (Review)

Godzilla is the ultimate engine of destruction, and recently, he’s been on a tear across the US of A. Godzilla vs. America is a series of one-shots featuring Godzilla’s rampages across different states, from Chicago to Texas. His newest adventure has brought him to the Big Apple, where he smashed through the city in four different, standalone stories that all paint a very different picture of everyone’s favorite radioactive lizard. We have survival stories that’ll keep people on the edge of their seats, a comedy to leave your sides aching, and even one where Godzilla stakes his claim as king by taking King Kong’s place.

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There’s a little bit of something for everyone here, including a stellar mix of styles from artists all based in NY itself. It’s a ton of fun, but this is definitely more of a New York City comic than it is a Godzilla story, as only one story truly feels like Godzilla is required instead of any other massive monster. The titular kaiju himself hardly feels like a character in this issue, which is a darn shame, but the New York City presented is fun as we see all different sides of it and the people who live there.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Wide selection of tone and art for all types of fans Too much city, not enough of Godzilla These stories could only happen in NYC Some stories definitely shine way more than others Godzilla replaces King Kong in his own movie

The Many Perspectives on NYC’s Monster Problem

Image Courtesy of IDW Entertainment

There are four stories in this issue, and my favorite is definitely “Kingzilla,” which is basically the 1933 King Kong film if we replaced the monkey with the King of the Monsters himself. Godzilla is a whole lot less forgiving and killable than Kong, and the dark cynicism of Carl Denham’s narration elevates it tenfold. My second favorite is definitely “Watermarked,” which gives us an interesting perspective of people who know and expect these kinds of monster attacks. It effortlessly draws us into the world where these types of catastrophes are commonplace and gives us a beautiful showcase that, at the end of the day, people from all walks of life will always try to help each other in a crisis.

“Party Crasher” is a wonderful little comedy that plays up the idea of people getting far too used to Godzilla’s attacks, using it to comment on how we all get so caught up in the little aggravations that we forget the actually important problems, like the towering radioactive lizard. It’s also wickedly funny and charming. “Best-Laid Plans” is the weakest entry for me, as it felt way too generic. Nothing about it screamed Godzilla, and it failed to endear me to the characters or tell an interesting story beyond “Godzilla can wreck any plan,” which feels implied.

The vast majority of these stories are awesome, but the one thing holding this comic back is that Godzilla only feels important to the first entry. In every other entry, Godzilla is just used as shorthand for a catastrophe, which is fine, but it does take a little of the wind out of the sails of Godzilla attacking NYC. This issue felt very focused on New York, but not nearly focused enough on Godzilla himself, and this type of issue should have a balance of both. Still, the human perspectives are fun in distinct ways, so it’s hard to rag on this issue beyond grieving some wasted potential.

A Schmorgasbord of Awesome, Different Styles

Image Courtesy of IDW Entertainment

The coolest part of this issue’s art is how varied it is. Once again, my favorite art in the issue definitely comes from “Kingzilla,” which elevates the story to an entirely different level by drawing and coloring everything like an actual 1930s black-and-white movie. It even included a fuzzy granular design, which makes the entire thing so much fun. The art in “Party Crasher” is a very close second, bringing such charm and fluidity to the adventure. I adore the character designs here and how the facial expressions pop with emotion. Godzilla is way closer to being a silly little guy than a terrifying threat, but that works for this story in great ways.

“Waterlogged” has a distinct, stylized appearance that’s sharp and almost reminiscent of Batman: The Animated Series. Every character has such a different design, which helps add so much to its theme of strangers coming together, and the widespread destruction is top-notch. My favorite little detail is the anger on Mothra’s face as she fights Godzilla, which is very hard to portray on a giant moth without losing her distinct features, but it’s done awesomely here. There was one strange moment that took me out of the story, as the unnamed woman’s fall as she is crushed by the rubble is skewed to the point where it looks like she’s running and was turned sideways in an editing software. It was weird enough to definitely ruin the impact for me, which is a shame, because that moment is genuinely very well done.

Unfortunately, the art in “Best Laid-Plans” is also my least favorite, as it has a roughness to it that does not work for its characters. The way it shows Godzilla and his destruction is great, but that same style makes the humans look uncanny. Their proportions feel uneven and indistinct, almost like its characters were chiseled instead of drawn. Everything is too jagged and generic at the same time, and while that can definitely add to the despair and destruction of the story, it doesn’t, here.

Overall, Godzilla vs. America: New York City is an awesome monster-thriller that gives you more than your bang for your buck. There’s something to love in every story, and while I would have loved to see more focus on ‘Zilla himself, the sheer New Yorkness of the story definitely shone in some fantastic ways.

Which state do you want to see Godzilla blast through next? Let us know in the comments below!

Godzilla vs. America: New York City #1 is on sale now!