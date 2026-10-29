The Horror of Godzilla #2 Is an Intense, Chilling Continuation & We Have a First Look (Early Review) [EXCLUSIVE]

The Horror of Godzilla: Origin of Kai-Sei is an IDW series that explores a new origin for the famous monster. The Horror of Godzilla #2 by Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, Tristan Jones, and Raffaele Ienco begins to break down why Godzilla rose and how it was supposed to be a way to help the world. Before getting into the second issue, it’s important to catch up on what the first issue showed, which was mostly hinting at the incident that launched Godzilla on its attack on Japan. The first issue introduced a scientist named Dr. Olivia Morrison, a woman who was working with a man named Yuji Shibata on a project that somehow unleashed Godzilla. She revealed Godzilla was a species from deep in the oceans that they awakened.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first issue split between Morrison as she sat before a committee who wanted answers and the rampage of Godzilla on Japan. The committee wanted to know how to fix this, and she had an idea that could help, but her partner, Shibata, was missing. At the same time that she was answering questions, the scenes with Godzilla were horrific, showing it wasn’t just shooting atomic breath but was dropping acid on people, melting them on contact. The second issue continued Morrison’s story while also showing that Godzilla’s attacks were even worse than just acid projection.

Rating: 4 out of 5

PROS CONS The story about how Godzilla was unleashed remains great. The wait between issues makes it hard to follow the story. The artwork is amazing. The pacing of the story is a bit slow. The horror here is intense for a Godzilla story.

The Horror of Godzilla #2 Continues the Monster’s New Origin Story

Image Courtesy of IDW

The second issue flipped back to the past and showed how Morrison and Shibata met. The big thing to note here is that this issue wanted to show how they were tired of being called in to create weapons, and they wanted to finally help the world. The flashbacks are all part of her testimony to the committee, and this issue continues to play the long game, as her role in unleashing Godzilla is only hinted at so far, while her idea for helping the future is also something that the story is dragging out. Instead, the book focuses on telling a story that sucks readers in and shows them the effects on the world while the story is told around the scenes of destruction.

While the story about Morrison and Shibata’s experiments and what they did to unleash Godzilla is the more interesting story, Godzilla’s rampage delivers more than almost any other portrayal of the character in the past. First up, this Godzilla is a force of nature and a beast whose only desire is to destroy everything it sees. Godzilla is not defending itself, and it is not trying to get anywhere or achieve anything. This version of Godzilla only exists to decimate the world. As Morrison said in the first issue, Godzilla is an “extinction-level” event.

Image Courtesy of IDW

What sells The Horror of Godzilla is that this is not a sci-fi story like the movies or an adventure tale like other comics. This is pure and unadulterated horror. Godzilla melted people in the last issue, and in this one, it does far worse. Godzilla seems to be able to create its own zombie-like army out of survivors, and there are other creatures coming up from the depths to make it seem like the worst is yet to come. There are moments in the Godzilla scenes that are pure nightmare fuel, and the art does not hold back at all when showing the gross-out moments that follow Godzilla’s rampage. Morrison’s story delivers the plot, but Godzilla’s rampage delivers the gore that makes this such a great horror tale on every level.

Horror of Godzilla #2 goes on sale on November 11, 2026.