The Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 is a Charming MCU Addition (Review)

If you’ve found yourself missing the retro charm and vibes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Comics has you covered with its latest tie-in special. Marvel is no stranger to creating tie-in comics for the MCU. Though they don’t come out as frequently as they used to, fans get one every once in a while. In fact, Marvel went a step further last year for its big Fantastic Four reboot with a comic that wasn’t just set in the MCU, but presented as an official publication from the Future Foundation retelling the team’s earliest adventures.

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I was a fan of Fantastic Four: First Steps, and I really liked the tie-in comic. Something about it being an ‘in-universe’ account of the team really helped it stand out from Marvel’s earlier tie-in books. So when Marvel decided it would publish more Future Foundation stories, I was on board immediately. Marvel’s just published the latest of its specials, Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 by Dan Slott, Mark Buckingham, Alex Sinclair, Ryan North, Phil Noto, Joe Caramagna, and Adam Del Re, and I’m happy to say that this book is just as delightful as its cinematic inspiration.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Entertaining, accessible story Leaves you wanting a bit more True to Fantastic Four: First Steps’ vibe Kind of stiff with action scenes

Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 Captures the Fun, Retro Vibes of First Steps

Like the previous special, Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 is set in the earliest days of the titular team. We get a new look at the Four’s voyage in the Excelsior, a mission overseen on Earth by Reed Richards old college professor, René Rodin. Rodin is there when the Excelsior is belted with cosmic rays, and it’s his quick thinking that ends up saving the team and getting them back to Earth. Sadly, while the world fawns over the First Family and their new powers, no one seems to care for the mind that helped save them.

However, Rodin goes over the edge when his idea for a ‘smart city’ is stolen by Mister Fantastic. Here, he becomes their classic antagonist, the Mad Thinker, and takes control of every electronic device in Times Square to kill his enemies. It’s an intense and brutal fight, but the Fantastic Four make it through thanks to teamwork and quick thinking. Oh, and we can’t forget, this publication also features a “Fantastic Science with Mr. Fantastic” backup detailing the science behind flying cars (and a lesson in why Johnny Storm should never tinker around with Reed’s inventions).

Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 is a Simple, Entertaining Tie-In That MCU Fans Will Love

Dan Slott had some big shoes to fill after Matt Fraction penned the previous Fantastic Four special, but I think he did a great job. This book is a bit skewed towards the Mad Thinker and less on the team, though I thought that was a good choice. Mad Thinker is a great thematic opposite to Richards and the rest of the Four. He’s just as smart, but rather than care about bettering the world, he only cares about his own perception. It acts as a good warning on the dangers of unchecked egotism.

Mark Buckingham does a good job as well. I feel like he had the harder job, making sure that the team resembled their movie counterparts while also peppering in the high-concept sci-fi madness when all hell breaks loose. Some of the scenes feel a little bit too stiff, particularly when Mad Thinker’s robot attacks the team. It’s not bad, but definitely not as fluid as a Fantastic Four comic should be. That said, his designs fit right in with the sleek, futuristic throwback vibe the movie had, so I have to give him credit for that.

I think the thing I loved most, yet was simultaneously disappointed by, was the inclusion of the “Fantastic Science with Mr. Fantastic” backup at the end. The previous special was filled with additional material like it, such as interviews, think pieces, and more, focusing on the Fantastic Four. It really sold the idea that the special was something published on Earth-828. While I always love seeing Ryan North pop up, I was a bit disheartened that his comic and one letter were the only supplemental material. It just kind of left me wanting compared to the previous special.

All that said, I think this is a worthy follow-up to both the film and its previous tie-in. I don’t know if this is the book that will win over MCU fans who have dipped out in the last few years. But I do think people who really loved the look and feel of Fantastic Four: First Steps will like it. If you loved the movie and are looking for something to tide you over until the team’s next big MCU appearance, Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 has you covered.

What did you think of Fantastic Four: First Foes #1? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!