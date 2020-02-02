Birds of Prey Clip Shows Black Mask Interrogating Harley Quinn

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters in just a few more days and as that release date approaches, the excitement for the DC team-up film is ramping up thanks in part to new clips popping up online. The latest features Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) being interrogated by the villainous Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) and offers some insight on just how sinister Sionis really is. The villain seems bent on killing Harley in the slowest and most torturous way possible, but Harley isn't anyone's victim. Thanks to some fast-thinking on her feet, Harley makes Sionis an offer he just can't refuse - help in locating something he's desperately trying to find.

In the scene, it's clear that Sionis is a truly twisted villain, but there's also something strangely charismatic about him in McGregor's portrayal. It's a complex balance and it's something that Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan spoke with ComicBook.com about at the film's premiere, explaining how it’s the multiple facets of Sionis that made McGregor perfect for the role.

"We had so much fun creating Roman together," Yan says of working with McGregor. "His backstory, his background, the way that he just flips back and forth, that was written in, but Ewan is so funny so some of my favorite lines in the movie, or some of my favorite Roman lines, he found on the day. And that was part of the appeal of Roman for me and part of the reason that Ewan was such a good fit was that he just brings such a natural charisma to the role and he is so wickedly funny and you can't help but like him. He's so charming, and that was kind of the fun of it. You can laugh along with him and then kind of feel bad that you're laughing and then he does something really, really horrible and that just kind of makes him a more interesting character for me."

Also of interest is how Harley brings out Sionis' rage. McGregor previously revealed that it's that loss of control that is, in part, why Sionis has it out for Harley from the jump.

"He has to be in absolute control. He's insane when he's not in control," McGregor explained. "We only see him in his club, in his car, in his apartment--or at the end when he's running around. But really I feel like we only ever see him in places he controls. And then Harley comes into this world and she's uncontrollable. It drives him mad. He hates it.

"It plays into the exploration of misogyny in the film. He's only ever put up with Harley because she was Joker's girlfriend. So that was the only reason he ever put up with her, because [Joker] was all-powerful. But as soon as [Roman] realizes that Harley's man is out of the picture, she becomes a problem. That makes him a true misogynist. Harley is trying to find her freedom--the emancipation of Harley Quinn, right? She's trying to find her voice. She's not getting her power from her partner anymore."

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) opens on February 7th. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, Super Pets on May 20, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!