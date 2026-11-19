Although underrated, nothing tops Batman: The Brave and the Bold in terms of animated Batman shows. Unlike other Batman shows, Batman: The Brave and the Bold wasn’t about a loner hermit Bruce Wayne but rather one who had friends and frequently teamed up with them. The episodes of Batman: The Brave and the Bold often even take place in places other than Gotham. Batman’s adventures took him to space stations, Atlantis, parallel earths, and even medieval times.

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I’d recommend the entire show, but for those not jumping to commit to all 65 episodes, there are certainly some standout episodes. I was tempted to put the series finale on the list, given how it had introduced a younger me to the concept of “jumping the shark” and is so insanely meta. Still, there are other episodes that highlight the sheer joy of Batman: The Brave and the Bold without giving the ending away.

5. “Mayhem of the Music Meister”

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Musical episodes aren’t for everyone, which is why “Mayhem of the Music Meister” is number five on this list and not number one. Special guest star Neil Patrick Harris voiced the Music Meister, lending his Broadway chops to the role, and the character ensnares heroes and villains alike through his song “I Am the Music Meister”. The episode features “Drives Us Bats,” where villains of Iron Heights and Arkham Asylum sing about the madness Batman brings out in them, “Death Trap,” where Black Canary and Batman sing about their impending doom, and a tale of unrequited love in “If Only” and “If Only (Reprise)”. The songs are catchy, and the episode has all the wit associated with Batman: The Brave and the Bold. If the idea of a musical episode doesn’t automatically turn you off, it’s worth checking out.

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4. “Evil Under the Sea”

IMAGE COURTESY OF WARNER BROS. ANIMATION

If not already given away by the title, “Evil Under the Sea” takes Batman to Atlantis and features a team-up between him and his pal Aquaman, a main recurring character of the series. It’s a great introduction to the banter between Aquaman and Bats, driven by Aquaman’s optimism and flamboyance against Batman’s more grounded skepticism. Batman saves Aquaman from an assassination attempt and is quick to suspect Aquaman’s brother, Orm, even though Aquaman is adamant that his brother has reformed and they’re on good terms again.

Sure enough, Batman’s proven right when they catch Orm working with Aquaman’s arch-nemesis, Black Manta. It’s not a supervillain plot without a double cross; of course, Black Manta turns on Orm, now dubbed Ocean Master. Still, Aquaman, Orm, and Batman manage to defeat Black Manta. Aquaman ends up jailing Orm back in Atlantis, but insists to Batman that he won’t give up hope for his brother’s rehabilitation because they are family.

3. “Bat-Mite Presents: Batman’s Strangest Cases”

IMAGE COURTESY OF WARNER BROS. ANIMATION

Part of Batman: The Brave and the Bold’s charm is the way it played not only with familiar characters and expectations but also with the format of the TV show itself. Right before doing so felt tacky and overplayed, Batman: The Brave and the Bold broke the fourth wall through the character of Bat-Mite. Bat-Mite is a fifth-dimensional being who is privy to the adventures of infinite amounts of Batmen and is able to speak to the audience because, in a way, he’s in charge of the show.

“Bat-Mite Presents” would hardly be the last time fans would see the chaotic figure, but it’s a great standalone for those still getting into the show. The episode features three mini adventures: “Batboy and Rubin”, “Bat-Manga”, and “Scooby-Doo”. Yes, this episode saw a crossover between Batman and the Mystery Gang. There’s also a very quick appearance by Weird Al Yankovic. Batman: The Brave and the Bold was amazing.

2. “Fall of the Blue Beetle”

IMAGE COURTESY OF WARNER BROS. ANIMATION

In addition to teaming up with his friends, Batman: The Brave and the Bold also saw Batman trying to mentor a teenage Jamie Reyes, who was still finding his footing as the new Blue Beetle. This iteration of Batman has mentored young heroes before — a different episode brings back Dick Grayson and has him team up with Batman one more time — but that doesn’t mean he’s anywhere close to perfect at it. Reyes is insistent on knowing about the Blue Beetle that came before him, but Batman is closed off, not wanting to talk about his friend who died. Reyes is driven to find answers for himself and ends up on Science Island face to face with a man claiming to be Ted Kord, the previous Blue Beetle.

The brilliance of the episode lies in things not being as they appear. The man on Science Island is not Ted Kord but rather his uncle Jarvis. Jamie Reyes assumes the previous Blue Beetles were chosen for a reason, when in reality it was only he who has ever been chosen by the Scarab. The previous two had it but were not bonded to it. Batman didn’t think Jaime Reyes was ready to hear about his predecessor’s death, but ultimately it was part of the answers he needed.

1. “The Mask of Matches Malone”

IMAGE COURTESY OF WARNER BROS. ANIMATION

“The Mask of Matches Malone” may contain a musical number — the mildly controversial “Birds of Prey” — but it is not a musical episode. Instead, it’s about Batman’s secret identity, but not Bruce Wayne. Instead, the episode shows Batman catching amnesia after a spotlight comes down on his head and assuming his real identity is that of Matches Malone, a Gotham gangster. Batman had assumed the identity to try to catch Two-Face at an auction he was holding, but ended up stealing Two-Face’s men, paying them double what Two-Face offered.

The episode features Black Canary, Huntress, and Catwoman as the Birds of Prey alongside Batman and the villain Two-Face. One of the ironies of the episode is having to watch Two-Face wonder why Batman isn’t doing anything about Matches and the dangers he possesses. The audience knows, of course, that Matches is Batman.

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What Batman: The Brave and the Bold standouts did we miss? Let us know in the comments!