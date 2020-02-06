Ewan McGregor Rocks Harley Quinn Pigtails at Birds of Prey Event

Birds of Prey is hitting theaters everywhere tonight, and the film’s cast took over Times Square in New York City this week in celebration. Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who plays Black Canary in the new film, took to Instagram yesterday to show off some fun photos from the event. In one image, she’s posing with Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) and Ewan McGregor (Black Mask) and they’re all rocking some adorable Harley Quinn pigtails, bu it’s especially fun to see McGregor in the getup.

“Caption this..... Side note- y’all we took over Times Square last night!!! Wtf!?! Is this life!?! #birdsofprey comes out in two more days!! I can’t wait for you to see,” Smollett-Bell wrote.

You can check out the images in the post below:

Many people commented on the post:

“Can’t wait to see it,” @msjeanettejenkins wrote.

“Omg you loooook.💥💥💥,” @tikasumpter added.

“This is so cute, literally swayed my decision to go see this movie,” @black___ginger added.

Birds of Prey will follow an unconventional partnership between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), after they begin to be targeted by Gotham City's mob. The film will also star Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz.

"It's more of an origin story for the Birds of Prey and how this version of the group might come together," Robbie, who also produces the film, explained during a visit to the film's set. "In the future, it could be built out into the more traditional groupings, perhaps, or different versions, because people come in and out of the Birds of Prey... Harley is the narrator of the story. A very unreliable, erratic narrator, which is fun, but it also gives, I think, the audience an opportunity to kind of be inside her brain sometimes and see the world through her eyes at times. I guess you'll wait and see how well she does or does not get along with the Birds of Prey in the end. But ultimately, I think she is a not a traditional member of the Birds of Prey."

"It's an eclectic group, which I love, that everyone kind of has a distinct and different personality," Robbie added. "And coming from a different angle, I suppose, you've got Renee, whose set of morals... Her moral compass points a very different way to Harley's and Canary's. And everyone's kind of got their own rule of ethics that they abide by, and they kind of conflict with each other, which I think is always interesting in an ensemble."

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

