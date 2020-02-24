Batwoman Is "Grinning From Ear to Ear" in New Preview

Batwoman is headed into the back half of its first season, and there's definitely a lot that is still in store for the series. The CW has released a preview for "Grinning Ear to Ear", the fourteenth episode of the show's freshman run, which showcases where the story is going to go next. Most notably, the episode is expected to play off of the reveal that Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) knows that her half-sister, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), is secretly Batwoman. While it's unclear where that revelation will go next, it will certainly involve their sisterly relationship in some way.

"Mary's character has never seen the Batcave. But Nicole, every time I am on set with the Batcave, I walk through it, because I think it's unbelievable," Kang told ComicBook.com late last year. "It's wild. Honestly, it never gets old. And then all of the people, introducing Julia Pennyworth, tying us to Alfred, just even the people that we bring in and the things that we say can be significant. Just mentioning Bruce's name. In episode three, I just think, [Tommy Elliot]being like, 'I was always in competition with Bruce,' I just think it's wild. And those Wayne Tower shots in Chicago, those are iconic shots. That is Christopher Nolan, it's how I grew up. I don't think it'll ever get old. Mary doesn't even know her identity. So she's still fangirling, I'm still fangirling."

"That's going to be crazy, and that's going to just be larger than life and down the line," Kang continued. "That's why you have to set her up now, and she's got to find out who Batwoman is first, you know? And that's going to be super significant. People on other Earths? I don't know what she's going to do."

You can check out the synopsis for "Grinning Ear to Ear" below!

"AT WHAT COST – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) are on the path of a villain focusing on social media experts. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) will get an surprising go to from her mom, and Mary (Nicole Kang) gives her experience to help Kate. Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) is approached to make good on a favor, whereas Alice (Rachel Skarsten) focuses on her plans for retribution.

Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Denise Harkavy."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Grinning Ear to Ear" will air on March 8th.

