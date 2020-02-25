Batwoman: Sophie and Batwoman Get Close in "Grinning From Ear to Ear" Photos

The CW has released a batch of photos for "Grinning Ear to Ear", the next episode of Batwoman's debut season. The photos hint at a new turn for the relationship between Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy), after Sophie kissed Batwoman at the tail end of this week's installment. While Sophie has suspected that Kate could be Batwoman in previous episodes, it seems like her relationship with the Caped Crusader is standing on its own ground, which could mean interesting things for the next few episodes.

"I would say don't give up hope on Kate and Sophie," showrunner Caroline Dries previously said. "There's a lot of drama coming up between them that I think will be new and interesting. And the major twist at the end of this episode, that's going to have some huge domino effects going forward."

You can check out the synopsis for "Grinning Ear to Ear" below!

"AT WHAT COST – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) are on the path of a villain focusing on social media experts. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) will get a surprising go to from her mom, and Mary (Nicole Kang) gives her experience to help Kate. Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) is approached to make good on a favor, whereas Alice (Rachel Skarsten) focuses on her plans for retribution.

Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Denise Harkavy."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Grinning Ear to Ear" will air on March 8th.