Legends of Tomorrow: Fans Are Not Okay With Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford's Departures

You know, it may surprise some of you to read this, but for a lot of people, it hasn't been a great week. With hundreds of millions of people around the world in self-quarantine amid a global pandemic, it is not surprising that Legends of Tomorrow fans are a little disappointed that their funny, energetic show is featuring an installment this week that says goodbye to its most hopeful character, played by a fan-favorite actor. It's a big change for the show, and not a welcome one for a lot of people, so there are plenty of people out there expressing their frustration or downright despair to tune in and see Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford leaving the show this week.

There's some anger, too, both by the fans and on behalf of Routh and Ford, since Routh has been frank about the fact that they didn't want to leave the series. As we argued previously, while it might be good for Ray Palmer to finish his arc this way, it doesn't seem like it's good for Legends of Tomorrow, or for Routh.

"What I try to do at work is go to work, and try to enjoy my time on set," Routh told Rosenbaum. "You don't know what the end product is going to be. And I had to go into this — you're also talking about loss, so we're going back to that -- loss of my family for the last five years, and the character that I played for six years. As you may or may not know, I filmed my last episodes in the Arrowverse and as Ray Palmer, and that was a very traumatic event for me. It was not something I was expecting, it was shocking."

You can see an Instagram post from Routh below.

We've rounded up some of the saddest, angriest, and best responses to Routh and Ford's departure from around Twitter. Check 'em out below, and keep your handkerchief at the ready.