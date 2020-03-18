Here's When The Flash Returns With New Episodes

On Monday, fans of The CW's The Flash got some surprising news. While this week's "The Exorcism of Nash Wells" would air as scheduled on Tuesday, March 17, the upcoming March 31 episode of the series -- "So Long, and Goodnight" -- would be delayed. At the time no reason for the delay nor a return date was provided but thanks to the preview for "So Long, and Goodnight" we now at least know how long we have to wait for the Scarlet Speedster to return. The Flash will return with new episodes on Tuesday, April 7.

While the preview was specific for The Flash and did not indicate when DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- the other Arrowverse show airing on Tuesday nights that was also impacted by the episode delay -- will return after March 17, it is probably a somewhat safe bet that it will have a similar return date. That said, Legends was set to air a new episode on March 24 while The Flash was not.

It is unclear at this time if the shift in schedule will have an impact on The CW's schedule going forward. Specifically, it is unclear if the delay will impact Stargirl's debut on May 12, though as The CW is somewhat known for having various small breaks in the Arrowverse schedule, it's possible that we'll simply see shows run their episodes straight through to season finales, leaving the door open for Stargirl to debut on time.

As for the episode that The Flash will return with? It certainly sounds like an intense one as it will see the sinister Black Hole organization threaten the life of Joe West as well as the unexpected return of Sue Dearbon. You can check out the official synopsis below.

"So Long and Goodnight" — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

BLACK HOLE THREATENS JOE’S LIFE – After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound.

What do you think of The Flash's delay? Let us know in the comments below.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.