Kesha Loved Her Song Being in Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey is officially available to buy on digital less than two months after the film hit theaters. We've already had some fun with the new release, tweeting along with director Cathy Yan for our #QuarantineWatchParty. The director revealed a lot of fun behind-the-scenes facts about the movie, and we're still reeling from being able to watch the film from the comfort of our own homes so soon. Turns out, we're not the only big fans of Birds of Prey. Singer/songwriter Kesha recently took to Twitter to express her love for the film, and reveal how happy she was to have her song "Woman" featured on the soundtrack.

"#heykesha what did you think of your song being in #BirdsOfPrey #BOP? Would [you] do another kick ass power song in a #HarleyQuinn movie or Gotham sirens?” @HellblazerArts asked. “I love Harley Quinn and I absolutely love that movie!! I was so excited that they used that song at the ending and I think they used it perfectly and this song is made for a crazy badass woman by one crazy badass woman, it was perfect,” Kesha replies. You can check out the tweet below:

I love harley Quinn and I absolutely love that movie!! I was so excited that they used that song at the ending and I think they used it perfectly and this song is made for a crazy badass woman by one crazy badass woman, it was perfect. https://t.co/8hgs6InHFb — kesha (@KeshaRose) March 27, 2020

Birds of Prey sees Margot Robbie returning to her role as Harley Quinn, as she finds a new outlook on life following her break-up with the Joker. In the process, Harley unintentionally joins forces with Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they fight to save a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from being killed by crime boss Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is now available on Digital. Other upcoming DC movies tentatively include Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

