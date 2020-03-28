DC Comics Reveals Returnability Plan for Retailers Amid Coronavirus Shutdowns

The comic book industry is in currently in turmoil, but DC Comics has responded to the ongoing issues with coronavirus with a new plan to aid local comic book shops and the issues of distribution and returnability. Ever since Diamond shut down their distribution platform, effectively cutting off retailers from receiving new products while companies attempt to refrain from spreading COVID-19, comic book producers have looked into new methods to help maintain local comic book businesses in hopes of sustaining the industry that makes up a bulk of their sales. And now DC seems to be formulating a plan to make up for the loss of Diamond.

The comic book company released a new statement that indicates they are looking at other distribution methods, which in the long run could lead to the end of Diamond's position in the industry and open up more possibilities for other avenues of sales and shipment.

Here is DC Comics' statement in full:

"First, the entire team here at DC hopes that you, your family and your employees are staying safe and healthy during this very tough and precarious time. We know that you have been waiting for DC to comment on the state-of-affairs and to address any measures we will take to help our community lighten the burden of the disruption to our business, and we’ve been working hard on a long-term, solution-focused plan. Here is how we will help:

"Periodicals and books with in-store dates between March 18, 2020 and June 24, 2020 will be fully returnable. We’ll even provide credit for your separate return shipping of these items only.

"Additionally, because we anticipate that continued disruption to business operations will create regional volatility, DC is exploring a multi-distributor model to provide us with the flexibility needed during this crisis to get new content to our readers on an ongoing basis. In the short-term, we continue to engage in active conversations with Diamond to help us solve the distribution issues that have arisen and hope to get new product to stores that want or need it as soon as possible. We will provide additional information about how we’ll make that happen in the coming days.

"Thanks for your patience with us. DC will continue to monitor the situation, continue to speak with you directly, and continue to support you through the days ahead. You are the lifeblood of this industry."

