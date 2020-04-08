Stargirl: The Injustice Society Attacks in New Trailer

The landscape of DC Comics-inspired TV shows has evolved a lot in recent years, and Stargirl is set to add to that in a pretty significant way. The series - which will debut on both DC Universe and The CW - is set to bring the most comprehensive version of the Justice Society of America yet into live-action. While the series has yet to officially debut, we've already seen glimpses of the wide cast of characters that are set to appear -- especially in the latest teaser trailer. The video, which is titled "Dangerous", shows Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) going toe-to-toe with members of the Injustice Society. The team includes Henry King/Brainwave (Christopher James Baker), Paula Brooks/Tigress (Joy Osmanski) Lawrence "Crusher" Crock/Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins), and Dr. Ito / Dragon King (Nelson Lee).

If that wasn't enough, the teaser also shows a look inside the JSA headquarters, which features large banners highlighting several team members. Sylvester Pemberton/Starman (Joel McHale) is featured on one, while a surprisingly-comic-accurate Johnny Thunder is featured on another. In the comics, Johnny Thunder is a bumbling young man who is bound to a genie named Thunderbolt, which he can summon anytime he says "Say you". The character had his own solo story in the Golden Age of Flash Comics, and was a member of the JSA in the Silver Age, but was essentially written out of both titles after the introduction of Black Canary.

Stargirl also stars Amy Smart, Luke Wilson, Joel McHale, Lou Ferigno Jr., Brian Stapf, Anjelika Washington, Yvette Monreal, and Christopher James Baker. The series is set to debut commercial-free on DC Universe, before airing on The CW days later.

"It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing." executive producer and Stargirl co-creator Geoff Johns revealed in an interview in 2018. "And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting."

"It’s a story about a combined family, and a young girl in school," Johns explained. "It takes place in high school; I don’t think we see a lot of superhero shows in high schools… I’m not sure there is another superhero show that takes place in high school; I love that, you know? There’s going to be good guys and bad guys. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

What do you think of the latest teaser trailer for Stargirl?

Stargirl will be released on Monday, May 18th on DC Universe, and Tuesday, May 19th on The CW.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.