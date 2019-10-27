The Anti-Monitor Joins the Battle in Crisis on Infinite Earths Set Photos

There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding the upcoming Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, which will serve as the ending to Oliver Queen’s own adventure in The CW‘s DC Comics shows, while also serving as the biggest event yet in the ongoing franchises. And while the union of superheroes do have a lot of firepower at their disposal, they’re still left against the most powerful foe they’ve ever faced when the Anti-Monitor comes rolling into town. Now we have our first look at actor LaMonica Garrett on set as the powerful villain.

Check out the set photo of the Anti-Monitor in the image below!

We still don’t know much about this character’s role in the Arrowverse crossover, but it’s safe to say that he’ll have a lot in common with his comic book counterpart. ComicBook managed to speak with Garrett at San Diego Comic Con earlier this year where he revealed new details about his dual role as both the Monitor and the Anti-Monitor.

“The Monitor is an obscure character for a lot people. You know, people hate The Monitor right now because of what he’s doing to the world, but he’s actually trying to do it for the greater good if you know the comic books,” Garrett said. “Anti-Monitor is not obscure. He’s well-known for Marvel fans and DC fans as just one of the biggest bads that ever walked this planet so when they told me that, I kind of got a little misty-eyed. I got a little emotional and I was like ‘are you kidding me?’”

He added, “I’ve always wanted to be in the comic book world and you’re telling me that I could play The Monitor and The Anti-Monitor in the same universe, the same Arrowverse like that? That was a surreal moment when I found out and I just found that out maybe two weeks ago.“

Crisis on Infinite Earths kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.