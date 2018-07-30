‘Aquaman’ Star Reveals if Aqualad Will Be in the Movie

After Justice League built up many different corners in the DC Films universe, Aquaman will explore the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and introduce many other characters in Arthur Curry’s world. Just don’t expect him to get a sidekick so soon.

Black Manta actor Yahya Abdul Mateen II revealed on social media that Aqualad will not appear in the movie, seemingly in response to fans who continue to ask online about the fan-favorite superhero.

Aqualad ain’t gon be in the movie y’all. Lol Confirmed!! 😂😂😂 — Yahya Abdul-Mateen 2 (@yahya) July 26, 2018

The actor has been getting barraged by questions about curious fans who are wondering if a version of Aquaman‘s sidekick would appear in the film. A lot of the questions are directed toward the Black Manta actor considering the character’s connection to one of the most popular iterations.

In the fan-favorite animated series Young Justice, Kaldur’ahm took on the role of Aqualad, though the popular character Garth AKA Tempest was also a part of the show. Kaldur, being the most experienced, mature, and powerful member of Batman’s covert ops team – dubbed the Team – was the official leader in Season One of Young Justice. By the end he relinquished control to Dick Grayson, who was going by Robin at the time but would become Nightwing in the five-year time jump before the second season.

In that time, Kaldur learned that Black Manta was his real father and betrayed the Team. He joined the Light, the villainous cabal of which Black Manta was a member, and earned their trust. It was later revealed that Kaldur was a mole for the Team, and he was merely using his father as a pawn to learn more about the Light’s schemes.

This version of Aqualad has since become a member of DC Comics canon, though with a tweaked original and a different name. In Geoff Johns’ and Ivan Reis’ comic Brightest Day, the character is named Jackson Hyde, though he is revealed to be an Atlantean in a later storyline. He also appears as part of the New 52 version of the Teen Titans, which has carried over into the Rebirth line.

Aqualad will once again appear in the new season of Young Justice, voiced by series regular Khary Payton. But we shouldn’t expect to see Aqualad appear on the big screen — at least, possibly, not until the sequel comes out…

Aquaman premieres in theaters on December 21st.