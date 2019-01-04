‘Aquaman’ Projected to Win Third Weekend in a Row at Box Office

It looks like Aquaman‘s reign at the box office isn’t slowing down just yet.

According to a new report from Variety, the DC Extended Universe film is projected to hold the top spot at the domestic box office for the third weekend in a row. As the report outlines, only one new film is releasing in theaters this weekend — Escape Room, which is poised to make around $10 million.

Even with projections that Aquaman will win this weekend at the box office, the report points out that it will be worth noting if and how the week-over-week performance is impacted, especially now that Christmas and New Year’s have already passed.

Aquaman follows Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) as he comes to terms with his human and Atlantean heritage, as the fate of the land and surface worlds hangs in the balance. The film has already become the DCEU’s most successful entry in the international box office, with some projections saying that it could hit $1 billion globally. And while a potential sequel for the film is only in the early stages of development, those tied to the project have hinted at where it could go.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa said of a hypothetical sequel in an interview last year. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

“There’s definitely stories, even within the world we’ve created, that you can actually see other storylines [spinning off from] as well,” director James Wan added. “There’s the Aquaman story, but then there’s the stories of the seven different kingdoms as well. I think those would be very fun to explore.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.