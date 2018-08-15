Funko’s First ‘Aquaman’ Pop Figures Provide a Closer Look At the Characters

Funko has launched the first … wave of Pop figures and Mystery Minis based on the upcoming Aquaman film starring Jason Momoa that’s headed to theaters on Friday, Dec. 21. Inside the collection you’ll find figures that will give you a better look at some of the characters and their alternate costumes.

The collection includes an Arthur Curry figure styled as an Atlantean Gladiator, Aquaman in his classic suit, Atlantean Princess Mera, Ocean Master Orm and Black Manta. You can pre-order the entire standard lineup of Aquaman Pop figures right here,

You’ll also find Pop Keychains of Aquaman and Black Manta as well as a whole bunch of Mystery Mini releases. The Mystery Mini lineup includes a shirtless Aquaman figure that really should have been one of the first Pops (it will probably happen eventually), classic Aquaman, Aquaman Gladiator, Aquaman Gladiator with a patina finish, Mera, Black Manta, King Orm in gold armor, King Orm as Ocean Master, King Orm as Ocean Master in chrome, an Atlantean Guard, Princess Scales and Elite Commando.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for A Pop! Mera wearing an elaborate gown and headpiece at GameStop, an Arthur Curry Pop with a patina finish and a glossy Black Manta Pop at Walmart, and a Black Manta Pop with a matte black finish at Target. These should hit stores in the October / November timeframe.

The official description for Aquaman reads:

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime — one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be … a king.”

The film stars Amber Heard (“Justice League,” “Magic Mike XXL”) as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman’s ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (“Platoon,” “Spider-Man 2”) as Vulko, counsel to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson (“The Conjuring” films, “Watchmen”) as Orm/Ocean Master, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren (“The Expendables” films) as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (upcoming “Baywatch,” “Netflix’s The Get Down”) as the vengeful Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (“The Hours” “Lion”) as Arthur’s mom, Atlanna; as well as Ludi Lin (“Power Rangers”) as Captain Murk, Atlantean Commando; and Temuera Morrison (“Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones,” “Green Lantern”) as Arthur’s dad, Tom Curry.

