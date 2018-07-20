‘Aquaman’ Promo Image Shows New Look at Jason Momoa in Green and Orange Suit

The hype is gradually growing for the release of Aquaman‘s first trailer, but it looks like a piece of promo art has already teased a major reveal.

A new promotional image for the upcoming DC Extended Universe film has made the rounds online, which shows Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in his character’s iconic green and orange costume. You can check it out below.

This marks the first official photo of the DCEU’s Arthur actually wearing the suit, after a collectible statue for the film recently teased the possibility.

Granted, the classic costume was basically confirmed during a visit to the film’s set last year, with Momoa teasing that director James Wan “definitely wants to keep it just like the original.” Still, the notion of seeing Momoa’s jean-wearing, hard-drinking Aquaman don this iconic outfit is surely a pleasant surprise to plenty of fans.

Fans are pretty eager to see how Aquaman ultimately comes together, especially considering the complicated history that the character has had over the years. But as it turns out, that sort of unpopularity was part of what motivated Wan to take on the project in the first place.

“I think one of the things that really drew James [Wan] to Aquaman was the kind of underdog nature of him as a superhero,” producer Peter Safran said during the aforementioned set visit. “And, I know that after [Furious 7] when he was offered, basically, anything he wanted to do — he told me, ‘I want to do Aquaman‘. And, I had that same reaction that he seems to be one of those superheroes that people do make fun of. But, James loved the idea of turning people’s perceptions of Aquaman on their head.”

“And so, he’s like, ‘Give me all the stuff that you made fun of and I’m gonna turn it on its ear and scare the s— out of you with it.’” Safran continued. “And his feeling also was, it’s Jason Momoa; once it’s Jason Momoa you cannot make fun of this guy. He brings a whole new energy and power to Aquaman and just to the superhero world in general. And I think that that’s one of the things that James embraced most firmly.”

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st.